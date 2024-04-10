Destiny 2: The Final Shape Trailer And Release Date Revealed

Bungie has released the first trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be released on June 4, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on Steam and Epic Game Store.

Bungie also shared a gameplay preview, essentially confirming that Destiny 2: The Final Shape is going to overpower players so much that it will break the game. We don’t know much about the plot so far, but as the culmination of the story of the franchise as it has been told so far, they spring us with a surprise: the return of Cayde-6, once again played by Nathan Fillion.

Cayde-6 was one of the well liked characters in Destiny’s entire story. He initially appears as a vendor for the player, who sometimes gave out quests. Later in the game, he takes a direct role in the events of the game, until he is killed off in the Destiny 2 expansion, Forsaken. Bungie has admitted they killed off Cayde-6 to make players motivated to fight for revenge. This plot twist, of course, suggests that something that wasn’t known about Destiny’s story before will explain how this happened, and perhaps hint at a bigger story to come.

Bungie may no longer be the beloved studio they were when Destiny was at its peak, but their fall from grace has somehow given them a unique opportunity with Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Compared to other live service giants like Fortnite, Bungie has every reason to definitively end Destiny 2’s story.

Their dip in popularity this deep in the game’s existence gives Bungie, and their new bosses at PlayStation, reason to pause on the franchise. We know Bungie does have other projects in the works, such as the extraction shooter Marathon. Absence might make the heart grow fonder, so a Destiny revival could turn out to be the best thing to happen to it.

But for that to work, Bungie has to give gamers a reason to care. After the past few months of behind the scenes controversies, and the developers failing to make truly compelling content, the promise of the end of it all might finally be what it takes to get Bungie’s players to jump back in.

And what if the gamers don’t like it in the end? Bungie’s choice to make players overpowered seems to be their answer to that dilemma, but hopefully, they have a real ending that will satisfy everyone who has stuck by them through thick and thin.

You can watch the trailer below.