Fortnite: Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2

Introduce an eligible friend to the world of Myths and Mortals.

Reboot Rally is back for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, so if you have a friend that hasn’t played in some time, now is the perfect opportunity to get them back on board the Battle Bus. This event has free cosmetics on offer for partying up with eligible buddies.

An eligible player is anyone who has played less than 2 hours of Fortnite in the 30 days leading up to April 2, 2024. By opening up your friends list in Fortnite, you’ll be able to see which friends are eligible as they’ll have a blue Reboot icon next to their username.

Fortnite Reboot Rally quests and rewards

Below are all the Reboot Rally challenges and how many points you’ll earn for completing each one:

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel (50 points)

(50 points) Complete a Battle Royale match with an eligible friend (10 points)

(10 points) Earn XP with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, Save the World, or creator-made experiences (20 points)

The latter quest is repeatable, meaning you’ll earn 20 points after hitting a certain amount of XP with a friend. In addition, there are three Reboot Rally daily quests that you can complete with a returning player. Each of the daily quests grant you 20 points each, and you can view their requirements in the Reboot Rally section of the Quests tab in-game.

Here are all the rewards tied to this questline, as well as how many points are needed to unlock them:

Forsaken Eye Weapon Wrap (50 points)

(50 points) Hailstorm Rider Glider (100 points)

(100 points) Reckoner’s Blades Pickaxe (200 points)

Reboot Rally will conclude on May 5, 2024, so there’s plenty of time to make your Fortnite return and experience all that the Myths and Mortals themed season has to offer.