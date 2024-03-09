Fortnite: How to get the Harbinger Mythic Submachine Gun

After a long wait, the Fortnite servers are back online and Chapter 5 Season 2 is here. Since the theme is Myths and Mortals, various Greek Gods have landed on the island and unleashed their supernatural abilities and a commanding batch of weapons, including the Harbinger Mythic submachine gun.

Apart from fresh weapons, there are map changes to familiarize yourself with, a new battle pass to work through, along with more ways to customize your guns with weapon mods.

Where to find the Harbinger Mythic submachine gun in Fortnite

By looting chests and keeping an eye on the ground loot, you’ll find regular rarities of the Harbinger submachine gun. However, the Mythic variant is the strongest version and the one you’ll want to have at your disposal.

To add the Mythic Harbinger to your inventory, you must find and take down the legendary Hades. This NPC can be found at The Underworld which is north west of Grim Gate.

Before you fight Hades, make sure your inventory is loaded with strong weapons and enough bullets to be able to withstand the boss fight. Hades will use the Mythic Harbinger to his advantage, so it’s wise to keep your distance to try and avoid the hard hitting bullets of the submachine gun.

Once you’ve depleted Hades’ health bar, the Mythic SMG will drop and it will be yours. Keep your wits about you as there’s just one Mythic Harbinger on the island, so The Underworld will be highly contested with other players trying to get their hands on this submachine gun.

How to use the Harbinger Mythic submachine gun

The first shot of the Mythic Harbinger is extremely accurate, but after that, the recoil and bloom dramatically increases as more bullets are fired. It may take some practice to tame the recoil. With that said, it’s worth putting in the effort to master it as the damage output is deadly.

Now you know how to get the the latest Mythic submachine gun in Fortnite, the power of Hades will be in your hands.