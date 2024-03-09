Fortnite: How to get the Gatekeeper Mythic Shotgun

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here with a whole host of new content focused on the theme of Greek Mythology. This season, the Gatekeeper Mythic is the best shotgun in the game and a must-have in close range battles and here’s how to get it in your next Fortnite match.

Titled Myths and Mortals, this season is home to new NPCs, fresh locations to explore, and has even deployed some hard hitting abilities onto the island.

Where to find the Gatekeeper Mythic shotgun in Fortnite

By looting chests and keeping tabs on the ground loot, you’ll find regular rarities of the Gatekeeper shotgun. However, the Mythic variant is the most dominant version and the one you’ll want to get your hands on.

To add the Mythic Gatekeeper to your inventory, you must hunt down and defeat Cerberus. This NPC can be found at the Grim Gate point of interest which is to the north of Pleasant Piazza. Before you take on Cerberus, make sure you have an inventory full of strong weapons and enough bullets to be able to withstand the boss fight. Also, be aware that Cerbus will use the Mythic Gatekeeper to his advantage, so it’s best to keep your distance to avoid the devastating shotgun shells.

Once you’ve completely destroyed the boss’ health bar, the Mythic Gatekeeper shotgun will be dropped and picking it up will allow you to use it for the remainder of your match.

With just one Mythic version of this shotgun available on the island, be aware that Grim Gate will be highly contested with other players trying to become the owner of this weapon.

How to use the Gatekeeper Mythic shotgun

As expected, the Mythic Gatekeeper excels in close-quarter combat. The weapon will quickly fire three powerful shots in a row, so accuracy is key to ensure that they all land on the enemy. To balance out its strength, the shotgun does have a slow reload time, so you may need another short range weapon such as a submachine gun to back it up.