LEGO Fortnite: How to get Cheese

In LEGO Fortnite, some resources are rarer to get a hold of than others. Unexpectedly, cheese is one of those resources that you may be struggling to come across. Although there are various types of food in LEGO Fortnite, you’re probably here because your cheese supplies are running low, or you’re yet to encounter any at all.

LEGO Fortnite is home to a whole host of materials to help you survive the dangers of the open-world. Cheese is an extremely useful item for regaining health, but it won’t be easy to find.

How to find cheese in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to get your hands on some cheese, you’re going to need luck on your side. The only way you can obtain cheese is by searching the various chests scattered across your world, but cheese is not guaranteed to spawn in a chest every single time.

Since you can blend various ingredients to make other food in LEGO Fortnite, you may be wondering if you can craft cheese with items such as milk, for example. However, there’s no way to make the cheese yourself and it isn’t very versatile as it’s only part of a singular recipe. By obtaining cheese, you’ll be able to make a pizza, that’s if you have flour, meat, and spicy peppers, too.

If you’re fortunate enough to track down some cheese, you can simply eat it without turning it into a pizza. Consuming the cheese on its own will regenerate six LEGO Fortnite hearts.

Now you know how to get cheese in LEGO Fortnite, let’s hope that luck is on your side when you’re opening up those chests!