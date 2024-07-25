PlayStation’s Concord Won’t Require A Battle Pass At All

Playstation is releasing a new upcoming game first person dhooter called Concord, which is already making its way to stand out from all the other FPS games on the market right now. With recently closing the open beta it was seen as a “really fun arena shooter.” They are doing something different from all other battle royal’s and FPS games are doing. Concord will not have a battle pass. Which makes some players spectacle of if it will really be a battle royal type game then.

However, the animation director Mark DeRidder said in a tweet “No Battle Pass, folks. You own Concord, Concord doesn’t own you.” While it was also said by the developers, “Concord does not have a battle pass. We wanted to focus our attention on making Concord a rewarding and robust experience on day one, where just playing the game, leveling up your accounts and characters, and completing jobs yields meaningful rewards.” According to GamesRadar.

The tweet that was released really excites alot of players though since it gives hope. Players hope they will succeed by skill rather than by the amount in their wallet. DeRidder also said that they wanted to focus on making Concord a rewarding experience on day one as stated above, where playing the game, leveling up accounts, and characters are meaningful rewards. Giving a deeper hope that Concord can turn the style of how Battle Royale should be played and letting players enjoy a game without having to worry how much money needs to be put into it

Concord is set to release on August 23rd, 2024 on PS5 and PC.