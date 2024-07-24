Concord Developer Promises Free Updates, No Battle Passes

If you’ve been paying attention to all that’s going on with Concord, well, you would be one of the few to have truly shown an interest. You might think that sounds mean, but the PC and PS5 team shooter hasn’t been doing so well since it went into beta. In fact, you could very easily say that it bombed during its beta via its player-count, and there aren’t that many wish-listing it for when it arrives. That’s not a good sign at all. Thus, Firewalk Studios needs to do something to hype the game up and note why things will be great when it launches.

To that end, the developer posted on Twitter about what one can expect from the game content-wise once it arrives. It might surprise you to learn that the team isn’t interested in doing battle passes that you get and unlock through the seasons.

“We wanted to focus our attention on making Concord a rewarding and robust experience on day one, where just playing the game, leveling up your accounts and characters, and completing jobs yields meaningful rewards.”

Thank you to everyone that took part in the #ConcordBeta!



Before you officially board the Northstar next month, we wanted to answer some of your most common questions during the beta! pic.twitter.com/b9VFb2FGXn — Concord (@PlayConcord) July 24, 2024

They also promised a bunch of cosmetic rewards that’ll help you stylize the character that you want to play as in numerous unique ways:

“We’ll have hundreds of items to customize your Freegunners, which you can earn just by playing the game, completing jobs, and leveling up your account and characters. These rewards are cosmetic, do not impact gameplay, and include: Freegunner outfits, wearables, and accessories, as well as weapon skins, weapon charms, victory and defeat poses, and drop-in animations.”

To be clear, none of these items will affect the gameplay; they’ll be purely cosmetic. That might be why they’re fine dumping this as free content instead of forcing people to either pay for them or do things like loot boxes and hope that they get something meaningful.

Once the game is out, Firewalk Studios promises that content will come out quite regularly, and it won’t just be new cosmetic items or even maps to look forward to. You’ll also get access to all-new modes, including some that might be meant for solo runs!

The truth is that while this is an interesting set of statements about the game, one has to wonder if it will really matter. For context, a “rival” of Firewalk’s game also went to beta recently, which crushed it in the player numbers.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that this title doesn’t have much of a shot at launch, which is sad.