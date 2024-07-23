Concord Isn’t Even Ranked 750 On Steams Most Wishlisted Games

Okay, NOW we can argue it might be DOA…

They say you never have a second chance to make a first impression. The team at Firewalk Studios probably wishes that this wasn’t the case. If you recall, the company’s newest title, Concord, was the “star attraction” at the State of Play, which happened a few months back. It took up well over a third of the State of Play on its own, showing a detailed cinematic trailer followed by a look at the team shooter gameplay you’d be involved in. The goal was to get people excited; however, as you all likely know, gamers honestly can’t even be bothered to acknowledge it in certain ways.

You undoubtedly have heard about the incredibly lukewarm numbers the game got during its beta, which is never a good sign for a title that is close to release. Fast forward to now, and as The Gamer notes, things are looking even worse for Concord due to its ranking on Steam’s “most wish-listed” titles.

So, how low is it on those charts? It’s not even in the top 750 games on that list! Think about that. If you’re doing a “wishlist” that deep, by the time you get to the 700s, you’re looking at games that MAYBE have a few thousand people wanting it, at the most. So if you’re outside of it, as this game is, you’re not even getting that level of attention!

That shouldn’t be too much of a shock, as only around 2500 people played the game on Steam during its beta. One could easily surmise that the game’s lack of positive reception didn’t bump up its numbers, and it’s not likely going to be based on everything people have seen and heard about the game.

For example, there was a huge backlash to Firewalk’s title due to how it portrayed itself as one thing in its cinematic trailer and something completely different in its gameplay trailer. The fact that it’s a team shooter doesn’t help matters, as there’s an army of titles like that within the gaming space right now. The team will tell you that theirs is different and has a bigger story element than some of those other shooters, but if no one is around to hear that story, does it really matter?

Plus, by some of the accounts that we personally have heard of, some serious balancing issues within the game make certain classes, like healers, completely pointless. When a game is broken in beta, there’s not much hope for what it will be like at launch, which might further highlight the low ranking on Steam.