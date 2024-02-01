Rumor: Shpeshal Nick Has Heard A Nintendo Direct Is Coming Next Week

We have a new rumor about the Nintendo Direct that’s definitely very credible.

Nintendo Prime made a video about a recent podcast he was in where Shpeshal Nick Baker chimed in. Nick said that he had heard that Nintendo could be holding that much awaited 1st Nintendo Direct of 2024 next week.

Nintendo Prime then goes on to talk about the circumstantial evidence around this rumor. For the past few years, Nintendo has had a Nintendo Direct on February every year. Some of those times, they held the Direct immediately after a shareholder’s meeting.

In what is also possibly a coincidence, they have held some of those meetings on February 13, AKA, the day before St. Valentine’s Day. There may be no real meaning to the choice of this date, and it just aligned that their schedules were good to use that date a few times.

As noted, Nintendo is quite judicious when it comes to their Nintendo Directs nowadays. We could be waiting weeks or even months before they hold a Direct, because Nintendo won’t be holding these presentations unless they have games to show off.

In other words, they won’t be sustaining interest on a title month after month, but will instead wait for when a game is close to release to hold such an event. It is now also widespread industry practice to hold onto promotion for games until two weeks before they get released.

Nintendo has other Nindie presentations, dedicated for indie games when they only have those games to show. So it’s not like Nintendo will be completely radio silent when there aren’t any first party games, but now, there’s a lot of expectation of a presentation soon.

Nintendo does have Princess Peach Showtime and a host of other upcoming remakes of games, like Luigi’s Mansion 2 and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, to promote. But what fans are really looking for is when Nintendo finally unveils the successor to the Switch.

If the rumors that the Switch successor also releases this year are true, Nintendo has to make an announcement earlier this year. They may not show us the device yet or even reveal its name, but just the confirmation that new hardware is coming would be enough this early in the year.

It would certainly have an immediate effect on Switch software and hardware sales, but that’s the sort of thing you expect between console releases.

You can watch Nintendo Prime’s video about this rumor below.