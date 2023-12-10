LEGO Fortnite: How To Get More Hearts

Those that participated in The Big Bang Live event on December 2 got their first official tease at a huge collaboration between LEGO and Fortnite. Just days after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the mode went live, allowing fans to transform their locker skins into adorable LEGO characters and participate in an open-world crafting adventure like no other. As you play LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to keep an eye on your hearts to keep yourself alive.

Survival is a key part of LEGO Fortnite. Your health is dictated by a set of hearts situated on the top-left side of your screen. If you run out of hearts, you will die. The more hearts you have, the more confident you’ll feel venturing out in the open-world and the less you’ll need to heal.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to Invite Friends to Your World | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Sword | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Planks | Fortnite: When Does LEGO Fortnite Release? | Fortnite: How to get Society Medallions and Their Function | Fortnite: Where to Find FlowBerries and Their Function | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: Every Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapon | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist | Fortnite: What are Match Quests?| Chapter 5 Season | Fortnite: All Reality Augments | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Runway Racer Skin and Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation |

How to get more hearts in LEGO Fortnite

To begin raising your health bar, you’ll need an improved Crafting Table which is where you can craft your first Health Charm. Three silk threads, three bones, and five wolf claws are what’s needed to craft the most basic Health Charm.

The higher the level of your Crafting Table, the higher the rarity of Health Charm you can craft. A common Health Charm will grant you one extra heart, an uncommon two hearts, and a rare gives three hearts. Moreover, Health Charms are stackable, so you can eventually maximize your hearts.

If you need to heal your character, you can do so by consuming items such as Raspberries, Pumpkin, and Meat, just to name a few. As you eat, your hearts will refill, as well as combat hunger.

For a faster health boost, you can cook yourself a meal on a Grill. Becoming an owner of a Grill requires 30 Granite which is used to craft the kitchen utensil at a Crafting Bench.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get more hearts and maintain your health in LEGO Fortnite.