The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Anthropic Hills – Part 2

How to Solve the Anthropic Hills Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Conveyance

Jam the first gate and then use the activator to link to the blue laser and jam the second gate through the window.

Place the activator so that it disrupts both gates. Now, use the jammer to open the next gate and grab the connector.

Connect it to the blue laser and blue lock. Take one of the activators and drop the gate holding the platform behind it with the blue laser.

Place the activator on the platform.

Now, take the jammer and follow it through the gate. Jam the platform when it is within range of the final gate to complete the puzzle.

Balance

Link the connector to the blue laser and activator to fire up the fan. Ride the fan up and grab the activator.

Take the activator to the next gate and link it up to get two cubes.

Place one cube and the connector on the fan closest to the beginning (they blow at different heights). Use the activator to fire the fans back up and place the second cube under the first cube.

This will give it extra height, allowing you to grab a cube and the connector from the top shelf area. Place the connector on the cube and link it to the blue laser and the activator. Place the activator by the final goal.

Ascent

Take the activator, place it near the bars, and link it up to the blue laser. Go around, step through the purple barrier, and link the red connector to the blue one’s radius.

This will drop the gate. Remove the cube and place it on the fan. Place the blue activator on the cube, and it will fire them both off.

Head back around with the blue activator and link it to the laser through the window and the purple barrier.

Hedge the radius so that it disrupts the next gate

Retrieve the cube and place it on the ground switch. Bring the blue activator and use it to disrupt that same gate. Take the cube and place it on the final fan. Take the red activator and hop on the cube. Drop it off the side, and it will fire the cube up to the final goal.