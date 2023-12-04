The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Southern Coast – Part 3

We hope that you’re ready to wrap up with the most picturesque environment we’ve seen so far in The Talos Principle 2 because we’re laying out the solutions for the final puzzles of the area below.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 1 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 2 – How to Solve the Grasslands Part 3 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 1 – How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 2 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 3 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 1 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 2 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 3 – How to Solve the Megastructure Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 2 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 3 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 1 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 2 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 3 – How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 1 – How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 2 – How To Solve the Lost Marshes Part 3 – How to Solve the Megastructure Part 2 – How to Solve the Southern Coast Part 1 – How to Solve the Southern Coast Part 2

How to Solve the Southern Coast Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Remote Interchange

Grab the cube and place it by the wall so that you can jump over it while holding the other cube. Now, place your cube down and turn around to pick up your previous cube over the fence.

Trade one cube for a connector and link between the blue laser and the blue lock. Trade the other cube for another connector, move through the barrier, and connect to the blue laser and the other blue lock.

Grab your unneeded connector and trade it for the teleporter. Place the connector on the switch to drop the barrier and transport yourself through the bars with the teleporter.

Go grab the jammer. Turn around with it and teleport through the bars while holding it.

Swap the teleporter for the cube. Pick up the jammer and jump over the wall, using your cube as a stepping stool. Jam the final gate and head on through.

Switcheroo

Place the connector on the first switch and walk through the purple barrier. Place the cube on the fan switch, rise up on the air current, and teleport behind the blue barrier.

Place the teleporter on the switch behind you to drop it. Grab the cube and step on its switch before teleporting back through.

Place the cube on the teleporter switch and place the teleporter on the next closest switch. Step on the one behind you, which is held by the cube. Hold the cube yourself and teleport again.

Place the teleporter by the first set of bars. Head back through the purple barrier, pick up the connector, and teleport through the bars.

Place the cube on the fan, followed by the teleporter.

Take the connector and place it on the switch. Teleport up, grab the teleporter, and put it by the final goal.

Pick up the connector and teleport up to the final gate. Pick up the teleporter and jump down. Hold the ground switch down with it and raise the cube on the air current with you standing on the cube.

Link the red lock to the red laser and place it on the floating cube to finish off the puzzle.

The Bridge

Use the jagged piece first, followed by the L-shaped piece, the triangular piece, and the other L-shaped piece.

Now, go L-shaped piece, triangular piece, jagged piece, and then the other L-shaped piece.