The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands – Part 2

As our journey through the Eastern Wetlands goes on, The Talos Principle 2 continues to wrinkle our brains and test our methods.

Time to test your mettle once again as we make our way through the second section of the Eastern Wetlands in The Talos Principle 2. At this point in the game, we’re roughly a quarter of the way through the game, and you’ll either be happy or unhappy to know that it only gets more complex from here.

How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Refraction

Start by grabbing the inverter and connecting it from the blue laser to the red lock.

Grab the second inverter from behind the lowered forcefield and carry it back to the starting area. Connect it to the previous inverter, the blue lock, and the red laser behind the other barrier.

Leave that inverter where it is and take the other one. Connect it to the inverter you left in place and the red lock.

Now, head on through to the final inverter behind the purple forcefield. Connect it to the lock and the previous inverter to complete the puzzle.

Imprisoned

Hit the switch to turn off the barrier. Head through and grab the inverter. Connect it to the blue lock and the red laser. Now, pick up the connector and place it BEHIND the inverter so that it can connect to the blue lock and the blue laser. Turn the switch back on, and it will look like the picture above.

Wait a few seconds for the changes to happen, and then turn the barrier off again. Take the connector and straddle it between the blue lock that hides your goal and the inverter. This will complete the puzzle (see the picture above for placement).

Hidden

Start by connecting the connector to the blue laser. Now, grab the inverter and link it through the purple forcefield to the blue laser, the red lock, and the connector, like in the picture above.

Go back to the connector and link it to the blue lock and the blue laser.

Now, take the inverter around the outside perimeter and link it to the red lock, the blue laser, and the connector.

Note that the above picture is slightly inaccurate, though. The left laser should be all blue, and the right one should be a mix of red and blue.

Now, with one forcefield down, you can remove the connector from behind the barriers and use it to hold down one of the square buttons. Finally, grab the inverter and place it on the other platform to complete the puzzle.