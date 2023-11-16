The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands – Part 1

You're going to once again need to learn some new mechanics as you start another new area in The Talos Principle 2.

We enter the Eastern Wetlands as our journey through The Talos Principle 2 continues in this latest chapter. With that in mind, it’s time to learn how inverters work and test the mettle of the knowledge that you’ve learned so far while expanding it as needed.

How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Inversion

To start with, grab the inverter, connect it to the blue laser to your left, and then to the red lock. Yup, you’ll find that these things reverse color.

Now, you’ve got access to another inverter. Aim it from the red laser to the blue lock, and then take your other inverter behind the barrier.

Aim it so that it connects between the other inverter and the lock at the end of the puzzle so that it opens the way to completion. See, these things aren’t as complex as they look.

Energy Maintenance

Use the connector to connect between the blue laser and the blue lock. Now, you’ll have an inverter in your possession. Connect it with the blue laser and the red lock to open the barrier.

Take the connector and bring it behind the barrier. Connect it to the red lock, the red laser behind the barrier, and then the red inverter outside of the barrier.

Take your new connector and put it back outside the barrier, connected between the red laser behind the barrier and the red lock in the starting area. Now, you can take your inverter behind the barrier. Connect it to the blue lock and the red laser behind the barrier to complete the puzzle.

There and Back Again

Place the connector in the corner and connect it between the red laser and the red lock. Now, take the inverter and connect it between the red laser and the blue lock from behind the barrier.

Remove the connector from the corner and connect it to the blue laser and the blue lock, freeing up your inverter.

Connect the inverter to the blue laser coming from the connector and the red lock to gain access to the RGB converter. Take the converter all the way back to the starting area.

Head on back and grab the inverter. Connect it between the connectors and the converter so that blue and red meet green, as seen in the picture above. Sorry, we know this one was a pain.