The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Southern Coast – Part 2

We hope you're ready for some cliff-jumping in the desert as our journey through the Southern Coast of The Talos Principle 2 continues.

The luscious desert locales will continue to inspire you as we make our way through Part 2 of the Southern Coast area in The Talos Principle 2.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve the Southern Coast Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Pushing Through

Take the connector and teleport through the bars while holding it. Link it between the red laser and the red lock to drop the first gate.

Take the teleporter outside and place it by the window. Head back in and teleport through with the connector again. Now link the red laser with the other two red locks and grab the cube.

Place the teleporter through the dropped barrier and teleport through while holding the cube. Place the teleporter on one switch and the cube on the other to complete the puzzle.

Dyad

Grab the jammer and teleport while holding it. Jam the gate and place the teleporter outside of the bars.

Go back inside and teleport while holding the jammer

Jam the gate to your left and move the teleporter inside. Grab the jammer and teleport through. Jam the next gate for a second teleporter. Now, you need one teleporter between the first two gates and one outside the window

Teleport out with the jammer and aim it through the other window at the final barrier. Teleport in from there to finish things off.

Translocator

Take the cube and place it on the first switch. Step on the second one and teleport to the available teleporter. Go back for the cube and step on its switch while teleporting.

Place the cube on the middle switch and escape with the teleporter. Place it on the switch furthest outside so that you can also retrieve the cube. Place the cube on that same switch and put the teleporter inside the dropped barrier. Go back and stand on the switch while holding the cube to get inside.

Use the box as a stepping stool to place the teleporter on the side across from the terminal. Place it on the switch and jump down. Move the cube across to the dropped barrier and move on through to the terminal.