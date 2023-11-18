It's finally time to open up a path to that megastructure as we finish off the Eastern Wetlands in The Talos Principle 2.

We hope you’re ready to head to that massive pyramid with your robot friends because that’s where you’ll be headed after finishing off this final section of the Eastern Wetlands in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Backward Propagation

Start by taking the inverter and placing it on the switch.

Now go behind the purple barrier and take the other inverter. Connect it to the red lock, the blue lock, and the blue laser.

Take the inverter you had on the switch and connect it between the red laser and the inverter behind the barrier. Now, return to the switch and step on it yourself.

Wait for the laser to turn into a mixture of red and blue. Now, grab the inverter that’s still on your side (with the switch). Connect it with both blue locks and the other inverter.

Now, step on the switch once again. When you step off, the barrier should stay open, and you can complete the puzzle.

Positional Interchange

Start by grabbing the connector behind the blue barrier and connecting it to the blue laser. Place it back on the switch afterward.

Now, take the inverter behind the purple barrier and connect it to the connector and the red lock outside the barrier.

Now, you can access another inverter from behind a blue barrier. Take the connector off of the switch and place the inverter on it. Connect it to all three red locks and the blue laser before placing it back on the switch.

Place the connector pretty much anywhere. Next, go behind the purple barrier and connect the inverter to the red lock and the other inverter on the switch across the way.

You’ll need to step in front of the laser now so that the box will fall down. Quickly place the inverter on it before it goes back up.

Finally, take the connector and connect it between the blue lock keeping you from completing the level and the floating inverter. This will finish off this especially challenging puzzle.

The Bridge

For the first bridge, start with the L-shaped piece, then move on to the long piece. This is followed by the triangle piece.

When it’s complete, it will look like the above picture.

The second bridge can be completed by going L-piece, L-piece, jagged piece, then triangle piece. See the above and below pictures for how to build it.

The Megastructure

With all of this complete, all you need to do is hop in the pod and head back to the flying machine. From here, you can finally see what’s in that megastructure.