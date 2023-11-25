The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Flooded Valley – Part 1

It's time to face the challenges of the Flooded Valley as our journey through The Talos Principle 2 continues.

It’s time to learn and expand on your current set of puzzling skills as we move onto yet another new area in The Talos Principle 2. This time around, we’ll be learning how to use absorbers in all kinds of new and challenging ways.

How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Absorption

Pick up the absorber and connect it with the red laser so that it takes on a red hue. Now, carry it around the corner to the red lock and unlock it. Grab the other absorber and have it absorb the red hue from the previous one before connecting it to both locks.

Next, head back and grab the first absorber. Dispel its energy and connect it to the blue laser, followed by the blue lock.

Triptych

Place the RGB between the red and blue lasers and connect them to make green. Now, take the absorber and absorb the green color. Place it right in front of the green lock and connect it.

Now, just take the RGB and connect it to the red laser and the green absorber to make blue. Connect it to the two blue locks to finish off the puzzle.

Crossing

Start by stepping on the platform to launch across the room. In your new room, pick up the cube and launch out again. Now, connect the absorber to the blue laser and step on the airflow again to fly above and absorb the blue laser.

a

Use the jammer to disrupt the first gate and carry the cube through before placing it on the ground switch. Go back and grab the absorber and connect it to the blue lock behind the gate you just dropped.

Head back, grab the jammer, and use it to disrupt the other gate. Now, grab the blue absorber and dispel its energy before absorbing the red laser. Grab the jammer again and use it to disrupt the gate blocking the red laser from the red lock.

This will drop the grate and allow you to complete the puzzle.