The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Lost Marshes – Part 3

As we finish off the last bits of the North section of the map, prepare for more mysteries to be uncovered in The Talos Principle 2.

It’s time to finish off another pivotal area of The Talos Principle 2. Even more exciting, with the Lost Marshes firmly in the rearview mirror, we can head on back to the megastructure to get to the heart of even more of the game’s mysteries.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 1 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 2 – How to Solve the Grasslands Part 3 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 1 – How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 2 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 3 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 1 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 2 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 3 – How to Solve the Megastructure Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 2 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 3 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 1 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 2 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 3 – How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 1 – How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 2

How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Propulsion

Go through the forcefield and make a hole with the driller before passing the accumulator through.

Swap the fan for the cube so that you can bypass the cage blocking the blue laser.

Stand it on the cube and link the accumulator to the blue laser to absorb blue.

Take the accumulator and ride the air current over the wall. Swap the accumulator for the inverter and put it through the hole.

Now, swap the driller for the accumulator. Launch yourself on the air current and link the inverter to the accumulator and the red lock to complete the puzzle.

Transmission

Step on the air current, take the jammer, and jam the forcefield holding the other robot imprisoned. Swap and bring it out.

Swap again and disrupt the other forcefield.

Switch back to the ground robot and swap the fan for the driller.

Aim up and make a hole on the second platform before placing the driller on the ground switch.

Change back to the robot on the roof and grab the jammer. Jump through the hole and swap it for a connector.

Go back down and link it between the red laser and the red lock. Ride the new air current to your goal.

The Bridge

Start with the jagged piece indicated above, and the L-shaped piece indicated above.

Next, use the triangular piece and the long piece.

Then, use the square piece and the other L-shaped piece.

Finish things off by using the remaining triangular piece and jagged piece to complete the puzzle.