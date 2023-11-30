The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Lost Marshes – Part 1

We're on to a new area and a whole new item swapping mechanic as we reach the Lost Marshes in The Talos Principle 2.

It’s time to learn about item-swapping as we brush up on our growing set of skills in The Talos Principle 2. Like in a Chess game, this will often times force you to think a couple of moves ahead in order to come out on top with these puzzles.

If you find yourself struggling with this latest challenge, however, fear not. We’ll be cracking the first three puzzles of the Lost Marsh for you below, allowing you to move on from where you’re stuck and carry on with your journey.

How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Substitution

To start with, charge on in and take the fan from it’s slot in the ground below the forcefield. Now, trade it for the jammer and jam the forcefield so that the cube will drop.

Pick up the cube and trade it for the fan. Put the fan where it belongs and ride the air current through the jammed forcefield to complete the puzzle.

Possibilities

Ride the air current to your right up and grab the cube from the ledge. Drop down and trade it for the accumulator.

Ride the fan back up and absorb the blue laser from across the way.

Go back down and swap the accumulator for the cube. Use the cube as a step to jump up to the final area. Turn around and swap the cube for the accumulator before linking it to the blue lock and completing the puzzle.

The Wall

Start by taking the cube and swapping it for the driller. Make a hole in the wall, as you see in the picture above.

Go to the other side of the hole and swap for the cube. Now, you want the connector with you and the jammer on the other side of the hole.

Connect the connector to the red lock behind the purple forcefield and the red laser to your left.

Finally, trade the driller for the jammer and use it to disrupt the final barrier, allowing you to complete the puzzle.