The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Lost Marshes – Part 2

We're almost halfway through the entire puzzling experience of The Talos Principle 2 as we continue out way through the Lost Marshes.

The challenges continue to unravel as we learn more about the Lost Marshes area of The Talos Principle 2 and pass the halfway point of the region.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 1 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 2 – How to Solve the Grasslands Part 3 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 1 – How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 2 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 3 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 1 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 2 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 3 – How to Solve the Megastructure Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 2 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 3 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 1 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 2 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 3 – How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 1

How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Prison

Grab the connector and link it between the red lock and the red laser. Move through the dropped forcefield, grab the cube, and trade it for another connector. Link the red connector with the red lock.

Take your new connector and trade it for a cube. Connect another of your connectors to the blue lock and the blue laser before placing it on the cube, as seen in the picture above.

Take the red connector and trade it for another cube. Then, swap the blue connector for a cube. This should give you the three cubes that you need to create a stairway and hop the wall.

Flip the switch and take the connector.

Connect it between the red laser and the red lock. Now, swap back for another connector and place it on a cube so that it connects the blue laser with both blue locks, via the connector (see the picture below).

Twice

Take the accumulator and swap it for the jammer. Grab the other jammer and use both to jam one forcefield each. Place the second on the ground switch, so that it takes out both gates on its own.

Swap your free jammer for an inverter. Place the inverter on the floor switch and connect it to the red laser.

Take the jammer back and swap it for the accumulator.

Connect the accumulator to the blue laser and swap it back for a jammer.

Swap so that you have two jammers before placing one on the switch and using the other to open the way so that you can bring both out. Use one to block the first forcefield holding you back from the finish. Now, take the other and rush through before turning around and blocking the same forcefield from the inside.

Swap the unneeded jammer for the accumulator and take it inside the two barriers. Pick up the jammer and use it to jam the inner forcefield before connecting the blue accumulator to the blue lock and completing the puzzle.

Up and Down

Take the fan and place it on the switch, then take the inverter and swap it for the cube. Now, put the fan back and place the cube in front of it so that it launches behind the barrier. Go with it, and then pick it up and ride the current to the next area.

Swap for the RGB converter here. Jump down and ride the air current back up to the first platform. Connect the RGB between the green laser and the blue laser, before setting it down. Grab the nearby fan and jump down.

Place one of your two fans on the switch and swap the other for the inverter. Connect between the RGB converter above and the blue lock in order to complete the puzzle.