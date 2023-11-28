It's time to wrap things up in The Flooded Valley as we continue to make our way through the many challenges of The Talos Principle 2.

We have a combination of two easier puzzles and one tougher one as we wrap up things in the Flooded Valley area of The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Rainbow

This is a pretty fun one, and it can be solved relatively quickly if you know what you’re doing. Start by using the absorber to absorb the red laser. Now, place it close to the red lock and link it.

Next, take one of the RGB converters and make it green by connecting to the red and blue lasers. Connect to both locks as well as the other RGB converter. Connect the other converter to both the blue locks and the red absorber to finish the puzzle (see the above pictures).

Remember

Take the connector down and around the corner to place it on the ground switch and start the fan. Next, launch yourself on the air current, take the absorber, and absorb the red laser through the purple barrier.

Connect it to the connector and the red lock. Now, you’ll have a cube. Use the fan to launch it behind the purple barrier, then head through, place the absorber on the cube, and launch both of them out.

Connect the accumulator to the first red lock to drop the blue barrier, then carry the cube through and place it on the ground switch. This will turn the other red lock so that you can connect to both.

Drag the connector back to the beginning and connect with the red laser and the reversed red lock, keeping the blue barrier open.

Finally, take the cube and put it right next to the final red lock, connect the accumulator, and place it on the cube to finish the puzzle.

The Bridge

For the first bridge, you want to go jagged piece, long piece, jagged piece, then L-shaped piece as seen in the picture below.

The second bridge is a bit more challenging.

Start with the L-shaped piece, followed by the jagged piece, the triangle piece, and then the other jagged piece to wrap things up in the Flooded Valley.