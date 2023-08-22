Baldur’s Gate 3: 25 Best Magic Items You Don’t Want To Miss

Magic Items are essential in Baldur’s Gate 3. Because levels are so rare in the 70+ hour campaign, you’ll almost never find a straight-up upgrade. There are dozens and dozens of Magic Items you’ll find while scouring every inch of the world map, and these are the Magic Items we think you absolutely must get.

Some are very simple Act 1 items that give you access to important spells or skills you’ll need to expand your options for the rest of the game. Others are just great weapons, armor sets, or accessories that’ll turn your party members into unstoppable killing machines. Even in Act 1, there are Magic Items you’ll want to get and carry with you for the rest of the game.

Here’s a huge list of our favorite Magic Items. There are many, many more to find — including all the Legendary Weapons and Legendary Armor — that we haven’t included here. We’ll add more as we continue to play, replay, and reassess the value of everything in the world of the Sword Coast.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 guides:

Beginner Guide | All Origin Companions | Should You Use Tadpoles? | Recruit Minthara | Recruit Halsin | Recruit Jaheira | Recruit Minsc | Romance Karlach | Infernal Iron Locations | Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Craft Healing Potions | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale | How To Rescue Halsin | Kill The Goblin Camp Leaders | Assassin & Gloomstalker Tips | Defiled Temple Puzzle | Auntie Ethel Guide | Underdark Entrances | Easy Gold Trick

Best Magic Items | Act 1

Beastmaster’s Chain: Warg Pens – In the depths of the Goblin Camp, through the Shattered Sanctum, you’ll find the Warg Pens. This inner area is where Halsin of the Druid Camp is located. In a chest near a table full of body parts, you’ll find this magic jewel. Don’t miss this amulet — it grants Animal Friendship, a very useful early-game skill that can turn animals to fight for you.

Uncommon Jewel.

Animal Friendship Level 1 Enchantment Spell.

Sorrow: Hidden Vault – In the center of the Emerald Grove Hidden Vault. Access by saving the Emerald Grove from attack, or us the hidden back entrance on the path west to the Blighted Village. This is one of the best spears in Act 1 and will remain incredibly useful until you get the Spear of Night in Act 2.

Rare Spear .

. Weapon Enchantment +1.

Sorrowful Lash Transmutation Cantrip.

Amulet of Misty Step: Defiled Temple – Located in the personal quarters of True Soul Gut in the Shattered Sanctum. Kill her and take the key (or find an alternate entrance) and go inside. You’ll need to take care of the massive bodyguard. Loot the large chest inside to find this useful item. Misty Step is one of the best traversal skills in the game, allowing you to teleport to attack enemies in high places or ambush from the darkness.

Misty Step Level 2 Conjuration.

The Amulet of Lost Voices: Dank Crypt – From the Ravaged Beach, you’ll find a waypoint for the Overgrown Ruins to the east of the Roadside Cliffs waypoint. The locked door here is one entrance to the Dank Crypt. To find the treasure, reach the central chamber and go behind the altar on the left side. Press the button on the wall to reveal a hidden room. Skeletons will ambush you. Defeat them, then look the chest in the hidden room to get this amulet.

Rare Amulet.

Speak with Dead Level 3 Necromancy Spell.

Warped Headband of Intelligence: Blighted Village – Dropped by the intelligent Ogre (Lump the Enlightened) in the Blighted Village. Kill him or pickpocket to collect it. Very good for min/maxing your skills as this gives the wearer 17 Intelligence.

Uncommon Helmet.

Increases the wearer’s Intelligence score to 17.

Fetish of Callarduran Smoothlands: Grymforge – Found in the pile of dead bodies near the docks of the Grymforge. You’ll spot two slavers kicking the bodies into the water. Inspect the bodies to steal it or kill the captors to gain this powerful ring. Allows anyone to become invisible. Very, very useful for completing one of the trials in the Gauntlet of Shar in Act 2.

Rare Ring.

Invisibility Level 2 Illusion Spell.

Grymskull Helm: Grymforge – Dropped by Grym, the giant optional boss in the Ancient Forge area. Worth it to prevent criticals or when fighting fire-based enemies. Also grants the Hunter’s Mark skill, which is one of the best for characters that can attack multiple times to apply on enemies for instant extra damage. Learn how to beat Grym here.

Very Rare Helm.

Attackers can’t land Critical Hits on the wearer.

Grants resistance to Fire Damage.

Hunter’s Mark Level 1 Divination Spell.

The Spectator’s Eyes: Underdark – Dropped by the Spectator enemy on the cliffside west of the Selunite Outpost. Jump out the window to reach a ledge littered with petrified bodies. Defeat the Spectator to claim this amulet. Grants the wearer two useful spells.

Very Rare Amulet.

Ray of Fear Level 3 Necromancy Spell.

Level 3 Necromancy Spell. Wounding Ray Level 3 Necromancy Spell.

Guiding Light: Arcane Tower – On the top floor of the tower, defeat Bernard the Automaton to collect this ring. This simple ring might seem lame, but being able to generate light becomes incredibly useful in Act 2. Grab it so you never have to worry about carrying a torch in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Uncommon Ring.

Light Evocation Cantrip.

Skybreaker: Arcane Tower – On the grounds of the Arcane Tower. Behind the first Arcane Cannon, there’s an old workshop. Lockpick the chest [DC:15] to find the Light Hammer.

Uncommon Light Hammer.

Weapon Enchantment +1.

Searing Smite Level 1 Evocation Spell.

Staff of Arcane Blessing: Arcane Tower – Equip the Guiding Light Ring at the top of the Arcane Tower to reveal an additional elevator button. Ride up to this secret room to find a powerful staff that’s also incredibly well-hidden.

Uncommon Quarterstaff.

Mystra’s Blessing : Bless grants an additional 1d4 to Saving Throws and Weapon Attack Rolls, and an additional 2d4 to Spell Attack Rolls.

: Bless grants an additional 1d4 to Saving Throws and Weapon Attack Rolls, and an additional 2d4 to Spell Attack Rolls. Bless Level 1 Enchantment Spell: Bless up to 3 creatures. They gain a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.

Gloves of Dexterity: Creche Y’llek – Dropped by A’jak’nir Jeera, the vendor in the Githyanki Creche. One of the best items in the game for min/maxing.

Very Rare Gloves.

Increases the wearer’s Dexterity score to 18.

Attack +1.

The Blood of Lathander: Monastery – Requires solving an elaborate quest that’ll take you to every corner of the Monastery. One of the best weapons in the game. Grab it and equip it to a Cleric or Paladin to become incredibly overpowered. Learn more about finding it on our full guide here.

Legendary Mace.

Lathander’s Blessing : Once per Long Rest when you hit points are reduced to 0, you gain 2~12 hit points. Allies within 9m also regain 1~6 hit points.

: Once per Long Rest when you hit points are reduced to 0, you gain 2~12 hit points. Allies within 9m also regain 1~6 hit points. Lathander’s Light : Sheds holy light in a 6m radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are Blinded, unless they succeed a Constitution Saving Throw.

: Sheds holy light in a 6m radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are Blinded, unless they succeed a Constitution Saving Throw. Weapon Enchantment +3.

Sunbeam Level 6 Evocation Spell.

Best Magic Items | Act 2

The Whispering Promise: Last Light Inn – Rare ring that appears at multiple vendor locations. It can be sold by the vendors in the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, Shattered Sanctum or the Zhentarim Hideout — we found it at the Last Light Inn vendor. Pair with a Paladin or Cleric with healing as a Bonus Action and you’ll become a melee master.

Uncommon Ring

Blessed Mercy: When the wearer heals a creature, it also receives a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws for 2 turns.

Potent Robe: Last Light Inn – After rescuing the Tieflings from Moonrise Prison, talk to Alfira. If you rescued her friends, she’ll reward you with this very rare clothing.

Very Rare Clothing. 10 AC.

Gregarious Caster : Your cantrips deal additional damage equal to your Charisma Modifier.

: Your cantrips deal additional damage equal to your Charisma Modifier. Well-Liked and Well-Fortified : At the beginning of the wearer’s turn, the robe activates, granting them temporary hit points equal to their Charisma Modifier.

: At the beginning of the wearer’s turn, the robe activates, granting them temporary hit points equal to their Charisma Modifier. Armor Class +1.

Charge-Bound Warhammer: Last Light Inn – Sold by Dammon in his blacksmith shop. He will only appear if you help the Tieflings in Act 1.

Rare Warhammer.

Favoured Weapon : This weapon has a +1 bonus to damage and attack rolls.

: This weapon has a +1 bonus to damage and attack rolls. Shocking Bound : This weapon deals an additional 1~6 Lightning damage.

: This weapon deals an additional 1~6 Lightning damage. Weapon Enchantment +1

Hellfire Hand Crossbow: Gauntlet of Shar – Near the entrance, go right and enter a ruined section of the dungeon. There’s a Displacer Beast that lures you into a difficult ambush. Defeat Yurgir to get this weapon.

Very Rare Hand Crossbow.

Hellstalker : Possibly inflict Burning when hitting a creature with this weapon while Hiding or Invisible.

: Possibly inflict Burning when hitting a creature with this weapon while Hiding or Invisible. Weapon Enchantment +2

Scorching Ray Shot Level 3 Evocation Spell

Selune’s Spear of Night: Gauntlet of Shar – Acquire the Spear of Night from the Silent Library, then confront Balthazar and the Nightsong. During the confrontation (with Shadowheart in your party) you must convince Shadowheart to spare Nightsong. She’ll throw away the Spear of Night. Later, progress until you defeat Ketheric Thorm in the deep underground of Moonrise Towers. After the victory, use the portal to return to the main floor and talk to the Nightsong. She’ll offer to return to your camp. Do so and talk to her again to get this spear. One of the best spears in the game. Extremely strong and useful for clerics with additional Divine skills and the ability to create an AOE effect that slows enemies while enhancing allies. Learn more about unlocking on our full guide here.

Legendary Spear.

Selune’s Blessing : You gain Advantage on Wisdon Saving Throws and Perception Checks.

: You gain Advantage on Wisdon Saving Throws and Perception Checks. Darkvision : You can see in the dark up to 12m.

: You can see in the dark up to 12m. Weapon Enchantment +3

Moon Beam Level 3 Evocation Spell: 3~30 Radiant Damage. Call down a beam of light that damages any creature that enters the beam or starts its turn in the light. You can use an action to move the beam 18m. 10 turns. On Save: Targets still take half damage. Requires Concentration. Always Prepared. Resets after Long Rest.

Level 3 Evocation Spell: 3~30 Radiant Damage. Call down a beam of light that damages any creature that enters the beam or starts its turn in the light. You can use an action to move the beam 18m. 10 turns. On Save: Targets still take half damage. Requires Concentration. Always Prepared. Resets after Long Rest. Moon Mote Class Action: Illuminate the area around you with wisps of moonish light that make movement difficult for enemies and bolster your allies’ damage. 10 turns. Requires Concentration. Resets after Long Rest.

Best Magic Items | Act 3

Belm: Found in Jaheira’s Home in Act 3. If you have her in your party, you’ll be able to easily find this Scimitar. A very powerful weapon that returns from previous games in the series.

Very Rare Scimitar.

Perfectly Balanced Strike Class Action

Class Action Weapon Enchantment +1

Sword of Chaos: Murder Tribunal – Found in the secret lair of the Bhaalist sect. Defeat the leader Sarevok. They will drop this powerful sword that is a perfect weapon for Barbarians. The reach the Murder Tribunal, you’ll be able to investigate murder scenes in the Lower City.

Very Rare Sword.

+1d4 Necrotic Damage

Chaos : On hit, regain 1~6 hit points.

: On hit, regain 1~6 hit points. Weapon Enchantment +1

Helldusk Armor: House of Hope – One of the best armor sets in BG3. Dropped by Raphael after escaping his deal. Accessible in the House of Hope, an area that becomes available in Baldur’s Gate. In the Devil’s Fee, pay the toll (20,000 gold) to enter. Pass dialogue checks to lower the cost.

Legendary Heavy Armor. 21 AC.

Helldusk Armor : You’re considered Proficient with this armor when wearing it.

: You’re considered Proficient with this armor when wearing it. Infernal Retribution : When you succeed a Saving Throw, the caster receives Burning for 3 rounds.

: When you succeed a Saving Throw, the caster receives Burning for 3 rounds. Prime Aegis of Fire : You have resistance to Fire Damage and cannot be burned. You take 3 less damage from All sources.

: You have resistance to Fire Damage and cannot be burned. You take 3 less damage from All sources. Fly Level 3 Transmutation Spell

Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength: House of Hope – Also in the House of Hope. This is found in the Archives where the valuable gloves can be stolen. Incredibly powerful for min/maxing. Stealing the gloves will turn all creatures in the House of Hope hostile. This is part of a quest you can complete for the vendor at the Devil’s Fee in Baldur’s Gate.

Very Rare Gloves.

Increases the wearer’s Strength score to 23.

Amulet of Greater Health: House of Hope – Another powerful artifact in the House of Hope. Another incredible artifact that grants 23 Constitution to the wearer.

Very Rare Amulet.

Increases the wearer’s Constitution score to 23 .

. Advantage on Constitution Saving Throw Checks.

Balduran’s Giantslayer: Wyrm’s Rock Prison – The best greatsword in the game. Right at the start of Act 3, you can travel to Wyrm’s Rock Fortress. Either get caught stealing to be put in prison or find the secret entrance to the prison from the outside. Inside, look to the left for two dragon-like braziers. Put out the fires and instead use a lightning spell on them both to unlock a hidden passage. To get through the Wyrmway, bring curse cure spells. To get the sword, defeat Ansur the undead dragon.

Legendary Greatsword.

Giantslayer : On a hit, double the damage from your Strength Modifier. This weapon grants you Advantage on Attack Rolls against Large, Huge or Gargantuan creatures.

: On a hit, double the damage from your Strength Modifier. This weapon grants you Advantage on Attack Rolls against Large, Huge or Gargantuan creatures. Giant Form Class Action

Class Action Weapon Enchantment +3

Helm of BalduranL Wyrm’s Rock Prison – Another legendary item dropped by Ansur the undead dragon. You’ll get both the Giantslayer and this helm.

Legendary Medium Helmet

Balduran’s Vitality : The helmet heals you 2 hit points at the beginning of every turn.

: The helmet heals you 2 hit points at the beginning of every turn. Balduran’s Favour : You have a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws.

: You have a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws. Stun Immunity : You can’t be Stunned.

: You can’t be Stunned. Attacks can’t land Critical Hits on the wearer.

That’s our picks for the best Magic Items you don’t want to miss. There are many, many more Magic Items you’ll need as you progress through the game, so check every hidden nook, search every corpse, and consult with your vendors to find what you need when you need it.