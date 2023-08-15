Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Recruit Jaheira The Druid

Jaheira is one of the two returning characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, a heroic Druid that’s still fighting the forces of evil. Jaheira can be an enemy or a friend depending on your choices, and if you’re fighting the evil Cult of the Absolute, she may be willing to join your side as a permanent party member. Having Jaheira in your party is also absolutely required to unlock the second returning character, so make sure you acquire in during the climactic events of Act 2. As long as you don’t turn against the Harpers and fight the evil Ketheric Thorm, she’ll join your party.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 guides:

Beginner Guide | All Origin Companions | Should You Use Tadpoles? | Recruit Minthara | Recruit Halsin | Romance Karlach | Infernal Iron Locations | Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Craft Healing Potions | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale | How To Rescue Halsin | Kill The Goblin Camp Leaders | Assassin & Gloomstalker Tips | Defiled Temple Puzzle | Auntie Ethel Guide | Underdark Entrances | Easy Gold Trick

How To Recruit Jaheira

Jaheira is one of two characters you can recruit that returns from the original Baldur’s Gate series. The Druid is the Harper Leader you’ll meet in the Last Light Inn in Act 2. She’s only available at the end of the Act 2 Shadow-Cursed Lands questline — and only if you’re working against the Cult of the Absolute.

Talk to Jaheira in the Shadow-Cursed Lands -> Last Light Inn . You’ll encounter her automatically if you’re fighting the cult.

in the -> . You’ll encounter her automatically if you’re fighting the cult. Progress the Last Light Inn / Harper storyline until you reach the quest Infiltrate Moonrise Tower . This requires unlocking the upgraded Shadow Curse protection to enter Moonrise Tower. You will get this quest automatically from Jaheira or the Dream Stranger as you progress.

storyline until you reach the quest . This requires unlocking the upgraded protection to enter Moonrise Tower. You will get this quest automatically from or the as you progress. Later in the quest, you need to invite her to attack Moonrise Tower. You must be on her side / the side of the Harpers.

She does NOT need to join you for the final battle against Ketheric Thorm. As long as she takes part in the assault on Moonrise Towers, you’ll be able to ask her to join you. She can also join and fight alongside you during the initial attack on Moonrise Tower with the Harpers. She can fight with you or with the Harpers. You can still unlock her either way.

After defeating Ketheric Thorm, talk to Jaheira and she will be able to join you permanently as a full character.

Getting Jaheira to join you is relatively simple — if you’re a hero, you’re almost required to unlock her to complete Act 2. If you don’t betray the Harpers and help her invade Moonrise Tower to dethrone one of the Absolute’s Chosen, then she’ll willingly join your ranks.

Recruiting Jaheira is also vitally important for recruiting the last party member available in Act 3. If you want to recruit a secret character in Baldur’s Gate, you’ll need Jaheira in your party.