What Happens If You Use Tadpoles In Baldur’s Gate 3?

Worried about using the Parasites you find in Baldur's Gate 3? Here's what happens if you do.

At the start of Baldur’s Gate 3 your character is abducted by the nefarious Illithids — the Mind Flayers — and forced to take on a parasite that connects directly to your brain. Normally, these parasites will transform the infected into a Mind Flayer, but forces outside your control are protecting you and your party. But, early in Act 1, you’ll discover more tadpoles in the world. By attaching tadpoles to your brain, you can unlock powerful Illithid abilities. These come in the form of passive enhancements, reactions, or special powers that’ll give you a huge edge in combat.

But there’s a big question we’re all asking — should you use the Tadpoles? The game hints that you really shouldn’t mess with powers beyond your control. Other characters flat-out refuse to allow more parasites to enhance their powers, while a mysterious character appears in your dreams and pushes you to use more and more parasites. A choice you make in the first hour can affect your ending in 60+ hours. If you want to know if tadpoles are safe or not, check out the guide below. We won’t reveal story spoilers here. This is only about gameplay spoilers, and what you can expect when implanting yourself with parasites.

Should You Use Tadpoles?

Tadpoles is what characters in-game call the Illithid Parasites that direct the infected toward serving the Cult of the Absolute. The parasites are destined to turn you into a Mind Flayer, an evil squid-faced species of disgusting, highly advanced psionics. Becoming one would be very bad, and inserting more parasites into your brain? That seems like a very bad idea.

This is what happens in-game. No story spoilers. These are gameplay spoilers only.

Using Tadpoles has no great ill-effects until Act 3.

In Act 3, you'll be given the option to unlock the final tier of Illithid Powers by using an Alpha Parasite.

Unlocking the outer ring of Illithid powers will also automatically unlock all the inner ring (Tier 1) powers.

If you choose NOT to use upgrade with the Alpha Parasite, you will later be able to resist the Illithid Transformation.

If you choose TO use the upgrade, this will change your character's appearance. You'll gain a dark aura with black veins on your face. Later you can succumb to the Illithid transformation.

Essentially, you can safely use the powers of tadpoles as long as you don’t accept the Alpha Tadpole in Act 3. This choice will permanently change your character and put you on course for a different ending.

Where To Find More Tadpoles In Act 1

Tadpoles are often found on optional encounters. Here’s where you can find additional Tadpole upgrades in the overworld of Act 1.

Parasite Specimen : Emerald Grove – Located in the Enclave Library. Go to the Vault Entrance area at the northernmost area. There’s a dissected body on a table. To the left, there’s an easy-to-miss Tadpole on the desk.

: Emerald Grove – Located in the Enclave Library. Go to the Vault Entrance area at the northernmost area. There’s a dissected body on a table. To the left, there’s an easy-to-miss Tadpole on the desk. Edowin: Risen Road – Located on the road west of the Emerald Grove gate. You’ll encounter three NPCs and a wounded dwarf. Approach the trio and you’ll learn that the dead Edowin was a True Soul. Loot the body after encountering him.

True Soul Gut : Shattered Sanctum – Carried by the priestess leader in the Shattered Sanctum, the interior chambers of the Goblin Camp.

: Shattered Sanctum – Carried by the priestess leader in the Shattered Sanctum, the interior chambers of the Goblin Camp. Nightwarden Minthara : Shattered Sanctum – Carried by the Drow leader found in the back rooms past Dror Razglin’s ritual room. She’s planning the raid on the Emerald Grove in a library.

: Shattered Sanctum – Carried by the Drow leader found in the back rooms past Dror Razglin’s ritual room. She’s planning the raid on the Emerald Grove in a library. Dror Razglin: Shattered Sanctum – Carried by the Hobgoblin leader. He’s the largest of the three leaders and is performing a ritual on the dead Illithid.

Flind: Risen Road – Dropped by Flind, the massive Gnoll outside the cave with the trapped merchants north of the Blighted Village.

Two parasites — the one from Edowin’s body and the one found in Halsin’s study in the Emerald Grove interior chambers are very easy to acquire early. If you want to apply two upgrades right away, you can find them at those two locations.