Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Solve The Defiled Temple Puzzle

The most straightforward path to the Underdark, the underground tunnels you’ll need to progress the main story in Baldur’s Gate 3 is through the Goblin Camp. The massive enemy base where the cult of the Absolute call home has a secret entrance straight to the Underdark — a new and vast open-world region with many useful items and quests to complete. The Underdark is packed with powerful treasure, and when you’re Level 4-5, you’ll be ready to begin adventuring in the deep.

There are multiple ways to access the Underdark, but one of the first you’ll encounter is in the Goblin Camp Shattered Sanctum. By defeating True Soul Gut and exploring her locked quarters, your party will discover a Temple of Selune. There’s a secret door in the temple that can be unlocked through two methods — you can solve a puzzle or picklock a hidden lever. Learn how to solve the Defiled Temple puzzle below and progress closer to completing the Nightsong quest.

How To Find The Defiled Temple

In the Goblin Camp west of the Emerald Grove, you’ll need to reach the large the Shattered Sanctum interior where the three Goblin Camp leaders reside. If you travel west from the Emerald Grove main gate, you’ll reach the Blighted Village. Past this village, you’ll reach more goblins guarding a pass. Talk to them and you can convince them you’re a True Soul — a follower of the Absolute — and gain free access to the ruins.

Inside the Shattered Sanctum, you’ll first meet True Soul Gut near the entrance. If you talk to her, she’ll offer to help you with a sleep potion. She’ll walk to her private room and offer you the potion. You can choose to drink it and be knocked unconscious, moving to the Defiled Temple where you’ll be locked up, or you can ambush her in this room where she’s alone. If you kill her, you can take the Defiled Temple Key and unlock the door nearby. You can also pickpocket the key.

Inside the Defiled Temple, pass the giant bodyguard and reach the old ruin temple area. There is a puzzle here. To solve it, you need to spin the four circular discs and align the white dots correctly. We’ll show you exactly how to solve the puzzle below.

How To Solve The Defiled Temple Puzzle

Inside the Defiled Temple, reach the old ruins of a Temple of Selune. There is a disc puzzle and a secret door behind the altar that leads to the Underdark. If you talked to the adventurers in the Emerald Grove, they’ll mention the Nightsong artifact. Mercenaries are searching for it in the Goblin Camp. The trail leads to the Defiled Temple and the Underdark.

To solve the Defiled Temple puzzle, align the dots so they match the image above. Solving the puzzle will reward you with +1 Inspiration.

Alternatively, use the Lockpick interaction on the moon-shaped lever to the right of the square altar.

Either way, a secret door will open and lead further into the underground. Use the ladder to climb down to reach the Selunite Outpost. There’s a waypoint here you can use to quickly travel. If this is your first visit to the Underdark, you’ll also encounter the devil Raphael. He promises a cure, but we’re already on a straightforward course to the next goal at Moonrise Towers — if you talk to Halsin you’ll learn more.