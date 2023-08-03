Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Cure Gale’s Magic Item Affliction

If you’re not a magic-user in Baldur’s Gate 3, your only Wizard option is Gale. Gale is a critical party member in Act 1, but he has a major downside. If he joins your party, he’ll demand a constant supply of magical items. Due to a curse, Gale must essentially consume magic items — he’ll suck the magic properties out of them, making once-useful magic items totally inert.

There’s nothing worse than finding a new artifact and being interrupted by Gale because he desperately needs to suck another magic item dry. This occurs multiple times as you progress through Act 1, so we’re going to help — Gale only needs to absorb magic items three times total. To avoid wasting worthwhile items, here’s a quick list of magic items you can safely throw away. The following magic items are either completely worthless or have downsides that are so great they’re not worth keeping. These are the items you’ll want to sacrifice to Gale.

Gale is a Wizard and a Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is the first and primary magic-user in your party for Act 1. You’ll encounter Gale after the crash of the Nautiloid, he’s found on the Ravaged Beach. Touching the Roadside Cliffs Waypoing will unlock Gale. Joining with Gale, you’ll quickly learn that he has a magic affliction where he must consume magic items to prevent a terrible fate.

After this point, Gale will periodically request to absorb Magic Items. He will accept almost any magic item in your inventory, including some quest items. Magic items are incredibly rare and useful in Baldur’s Gate 3, so you won’t want to waste your most valuable items.

To help Gale, you must sacrifice x3 Magic Items. After sacrificing the third item, the Companion Quest will progress and you’ll attempt to discover a new way to prevent catastrophe.

Because any Magic Item can be used to help Gale, you’ll want to sacrifice Magic Items that aren’t that good to begin with. Here are all the most useless magic items in Act 1. If you’re going to sacrifice items, I recommend sacrificing these items.

Amulet of Selnue’s Chosen : An amulet that heals when used but has a chance to put allies to sleep. The chance to inflict slumber makes this Amulet less-than-ideal for combat encounters.

: An amulet that heals when used but has a chance to put allies to sleep. The chance to inflict slumber makes this Amulet less-than-ideal for combat encounters. Location: Shattered Sanctum – Acquired during the Save the Refugees quest. The amulet is located in the Goblin Camp. Behind the Camp Leader, unlock the gate and find the amulet inside one of the chests.

Iron Flask : A flask containing a hostile Beholder. Seriously, don’t open this flask! Giving the flask to Gale will block you from acquiring future quests in Baldur’s Gate.

: A flask containing a hostile Beholder. Seriously, don’t open this flask! Giving the flask to Gale will block you from acquiring future quests in Baldur’s Gate. Location: The Risen Road – Acquired during the Find the Missing Shipment quest. Open the chest to gain the flask.

Staff of Crones : A borderline useless staff with a spell that poisons both the target and the user.

: A borderline useless staff with a spell that poisons both the target and the user. Location: Sunlit Wetlands – Found in the Hag’s treasure room.

The Necromancy of Thay : A spooky book that teaches the reader the Speak With Dead Spell . This allows you to speak with corpses — very useful, but not required.

: A spooky book that teaches the reader the . This allows you to speak with corpses — very useful, but not required. Location: Blighted Village – Found during the Search the Cellar quest. In the Blighted Village, go into the cellar and find a secret room. There’s a hidden switch in the cellar that reveals a magic mirror. Answer the questions correctly (save before talking) to gain access to the book. Place a different item on the pedestal in turn-based mode to avoid setting off the trap.

That covers four Magic items we think are worth sacrificing. There are more in Act 1, but some are so useful you won’t want to ditch them — but depending on your class, you might not need the Sword of Justice. Whatever Magic Items you decide to sacrifice,