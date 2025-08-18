Rumor: Shiver Entertainment Ported WWE 2K25 To Switch 2

This is an early highlight for the Switch 2’s third party library.

WWE 2K25 seems to be the first test of Nintendo’s latest big acquisition.

Nintendo Everything reported that Shiver Entertainment ported WWE 2K25 to the Switch 2. Shiver cited the game as one of their recent projects in their hiring page.

Nintendo acquired Shiver Entertainment from Embracer Group around May 2024. Nintendo probably started the acquisition process much earlier, and this announcement was for the completion of the deal.

Looking Back At Embracer

Embracer Group started restructuring in June 2023. After a large scale financial deal fell through, the company could no longer afford to maintain all their studios and ongoing games.

That restructuring led to some of the most heartbreaking layoffs, studio closures, and game cancellations. Embracer did keep some games and studios, but many were sold off when they could find buyers.

Embracer finished restructuring last May. In the end, they split into three companies; Asmodee, Coffee Stain Group, and Fellowship Entertainment.

Why Did Nintendo Acquire Shiver Entertainment?

Shiver Entertainment already proved their mettle in porting games to multiple platforms. They recently worked with WB Games to make the multiple ports of Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.

WB Games also tapped Shiver to make the last two Scribblenauts releases. Shiver does not have the reputation of other port studios like Virtuos. But there could be other factors that pointed to Nintendo’s acquisition.

It’s possible that Nintendo saw that it would not be as expensive to acquire Shiver compared to other port studios. In hindsight, we would not know if Nintendo was interested in other Embracer studios. If there were other deals that did not push through, we can’t speculate any more.

WWE 2K25 Proves Shiver’s Mettle Today

Multiple video game outlets discovered that WWE 2K25 is an early highlight for the Switch 2. The Switch 2 version compared very favorably to the versions on other platforms.

Impressively, it runs at a very consistent 60 FPS. Shiver Entertainment also managed to bring all the game’s modes and features into this version.

To clarify, Create-A-Wrestler (CAW) is also in this version. What is lacking is image uploading and community creations. That may not be a technical limitation, as much as it is a concern that it could eat up more space than Switch 2 owners have.

This is a positive sign for Nintendo Switch 2. Shiver Entertainment could become Nintendo’s standby to get the best versions of AAA games on their console.