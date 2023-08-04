Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Rescue Halsin

The Master Druid and leader of the Emerald Grove has gone missing in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of your first major missions is to rescue Halsin — and even if you explore the vast Goblin Camp in the west of the Act 1 map, you may overlook his location. As a druid, Halsin can transform into a giant bear. Keep that in mind while searching for him.

Halsin is incredibly important for completing multiple major quests in Act 1. Halsin also acts as a fifth guest party member that you can control while clearing out the Goblin Camp interior, making dealing with the extremely powerful leader enemies a lot easier. After clearing out the Goblin Camp, Halsin will also aid you on your quest to find the Moonrise Towers where he believes the source of the tadpole corruption is located. Saving Halsin also leads back to the Emerald Grove, where you can resolve the problems with the refugees.

Halsin is a very useful ally, able to tank damage and deal high damage. Here’s how to rescue him and work your way toward your final goal in Act 1.

Rescue the Druid Halsin | Quest Guide

Halsin, the leader of the druids in Emerald Grove, has been kidnapped. Saving Halsin can help resolve multiple quests — Rescue the Druid Halsin and Save the Refugees. If you rescue Halsin, he will be able to change the minds of the druids and help the refugees instead.

Where To Find Halsin : Travel west from the Emerald Grove gate and cross the bridge to reach the Blighted Village. Beware, when you enter goblins will ambush you.

: Travel west from the Emerald Grove gate and cross the bridge to reach the Blighted Village. Beware, when you enter goblins will ambush you. If you’re a Drow or Half-Orc, they’ll automatically let you pass. Continue past the village to find the Goblin Camp Entrance. At the Blighted Village and at the Goblin Camp, you can convince persuade your way through.

Enter the main Goblin Camp and reached the Shattered Sanctum where the leaders of the Goblin Camp reside. From here, go up the stairs to the right of the altar. Past Volo’s Cage and the Pain Cultist, you’ll find a wooden path to another door. Enter to reach the Worg Pens.

In the Worg Pens, you’ll find goblins cheering as they pelt a bear in a cage. Confront them and the bear will escape, rampaging through the area. As long as you stop the fleeing goblins from escaping, you won’t alert the entire Goblin Camp.

After clearing out all goblin enemies in the Word Pens, Halsin will take his true form and you can talk to him. Talking to Halsin and you’ll learn about Moonrise Towers. Before Halsin will leave, you’ll need to clear out the Goblin Camp.

Eliminate Minthara, Dror Ragzlin and True Soul Gut to wipe out the Goblin Camp and free Halsin of his mission. You can request his help to eliminate the leaders of the camp or you can ask him to stay in the Worg Pens so you can deal with each leader discreetly.

The leaders are very tough. Each one is a high-level opponent — about Level 5. If you’ve infiltrated their camp and convinced them you belong, you can lure them to locations where you can fight without alerting the rest of the goblins.

Talk to Minthara and show her the location of the Emerald Grove on the map. Then return to the grove and set up an ambush to more discreetly take her down with aid from allies.

and show her the location of the Emerald Grove on the map. Then return to the grove and set up an ambush to more discreetly take her down with aid from allies. Talk to True Soul Gut and agree to let her fix your ailment. She’ll go to her room and wait alone. If you’re strong enough, you can ambush her in the room and kill her in one turn before she can call for reinforcements.

and agree to let her fix your ailment. She’ll go to her room and wait alone. If you’re strong enough, you can ambush her in the room and kill her in one turn before she can call for reinforcements. Talk to Dror Ragzlin with a charge of Illithid Power and manipulate the dead body to trick Ragzlin. Send him after the weapon he desperately wants for an easier time.

If you agree to bring Halsin with you, you’ll initiate combat immediately. Even after he has joined your team, you can request for him to wait at any time, allowing you to sneak ahead or prepare ambushes before asking Halsin to rejoin you. Rescuing Halsin is a long process — it took us multiple hours — but his help as a fifth guest party member is incredibly useful.