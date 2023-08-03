Dragon Ball FighterZ Getting Free Switch Trial

There have been a lot of hiccups with trying to make the Nintendo Switch Online service a “top-tier program” like Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus. There have been a lot of ups and downs regarding price, content, and so on. But one of the nice things they have instituted is that if you own the service, you can access free trials of popular video games. They’ll give you a week to play them to see if they’re something you’ll want. So what’s the next game to get the trial? That would be Dragon Ball FighterZ, something many of you have likely tried before.

The free trial, as noted in the tweet below, will start tomorrow, the 4th, then you’ll have until the 10th to see if it’s something you’d want to get for yourself. The best part is that it won’t be a “you can only play this section of content” or “you can only play a few hours until the game stops you” kind of thing. Instead, you’ll have the entire game at your fingertips to try out and see whether you enjoy it or not.

The best part is that if you decide to get the game during the trial period, you’ll get a massive discount for both the base game and the DLC that has come with it.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 8/4 at 10am PT to 8/10 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full DRAGON BALL FighterZ game at no additional cost.



Oh, and any saved data you do get during the trial will automatically transfer to the purchased copy regardless of whether it’s physical or digital.

To those who have never tried Dragon Ball FighterZ, the game came out in 2018 and was a revelation in many forms. It took the beloved 2D style of fighting games and mixed them with intense 3D models with anime styling. Almost from the get-go, players were enthralled with the title. They wanted to see all that it could be, and it was pretty great.

It also featured an original story that fused two different arcs from the anime together to create something fun and new.

But what really got players going was the gameplay. Each character played differently, and it was a joy to build teams with your favorite characters or ones that you felt would fit your playstyle. Plus, the online lobbies were often full of players you could challenge for fierce competition.

As some have noted, it’s a bit odd that Nintendo would choose this game for its next free trial, but perhaps they simply felt that this game would be a good fit.