Industry Insider Details Display Size And Storage For The Nintendo Switch 2

There have been no shortages lately regarding the next Nintendo console release. We’ve been seeing reports quite a bit this year. With the Nintendo Switch at the end of its lifecycle, plenty of fans out there want to see just what Nintendo has planned next. Now more industry insiders are starting to chime in on what they have heard and expect to see from this Switch successor. Of course, you have to take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now as we continue to wait for an official announcement.

The latest batch of details to come out is from Nate the Hate. This industry insider recently released a new podcast that reviews some of the details they had heard or expected regarding the next Nintendo console. You’ll find that the entire podcast runs over an hour, but there are some details worth noting. For instance, we’ve heard that Nintendo was going to stick with the handheld setup for the next console. We’ve also heard in the past that this new console wouldn’t feature an OLED display, unlike the latest Nintendo Switch model features.

Instead, we’re supposedly getting an LCD display. Nate states that this new model not only features an LCD but it will be 8” in size. A report from the VGC noted that the reasoning behind the decision to go with an LCD instead of an OLED was due to the internal storage size. According to Nate, the size they had heard was 512 GB which is a pretty hefty size increase compared to the Nintendo Switch, which only came with 32 GB.

Of course, the big question fans have been asking about this successor device is if it would provide backward compatibility. Nate the Hate speculated that we would see the card format change to 3D NAND. But there’s been no word regarding what Nintendo would bring to the table for backward compatibility. For players that have acquired a physical library of Nintendo Switch games, they might be hopeful that there is some kind of setup available to enjoy these games on the next console release.

It’s a waiting game to see when this next console successor for Nintendo will be unveiled. We’ve reported on another rumor suggesting that we could see an announcement as early as this month. Meanwhile, Jeff Grubb also commented online during their podcast on the fact he’s heard Nintendo was going to have an announcement this summer. Again, none of this is official information just yet as Nintendo has yet to make an official reveals regarding the next console.