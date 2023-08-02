Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – All Season 5 Battle Pass Content

As with every new Season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 comes a new Battle Pass with over 100 items for players to unlock. Season 5 has just begun and it is no exception with fan-favorite weapons and Operators and weapons making their way to the FPS titles. Before jumping headfirst into the new season, players will want to know what to expect in the new Battle Pass, so allow me to break it down! This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 5 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Full List of All Season 5 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Just like in Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4, the Season 5 Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 utilized a system that debuted in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This new system utilizes a new “Sectors” system, which will see all of the content divided into groups of five. Players will need to use Battle Token Tier Skips by playing either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 to unlock each item, with the fifth “High Value Target” item becoming available only after the four other items in the Sector are unlocked. When all items in a Sector are earned, the Sector will be completed and will unlock all adjacent Sectors, allowing you to take a branching path to the next Sector that has rewards that you find the most appealing.

The BlackCell premium version of the Battle Pass once again returns following its debut in Season 3. This version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points, giving players access to the Battle Pass and unlocking an exclusive Sector in the Battle Pass along with 1,100 CoD Points, 20-25 Tier Skips depending on your platform, a new Operator, and even unique skins variants for every Operator Skin found in the regular Battle Pass.

Season 5 also has a Classified Sector that will unlock later in the season. This was the same as Season 4, and this sector contained a new weapon added in Season 4 Reloaded and required players to complete a set of challenges instead of just using Battle Tokens. While the content in this sector is currently unknown, it can be expected that this sector will follow the trend set up in the last season. This guide will be updated when that information is made available.

The free Battle Pass includes items such as new weapons and earnable CoD Points with each Sector having at least one item available for free players. Players that upgrade to the premium Battle Pass gain access to over 100 rewards, including new Operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 CoD Points. In the breakdown, I will mark items that players who go through the free Battle Pass will be able to unlock by writing “Free Tier” next to the item. I will also mark BlackCell variants of skins in bold next to their regular version. Once all Sectors are completed, you will unlock a special Completion Bonus. Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 5 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone broken down per Sector:

BlackCell Sector: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 1,100 CoD Points Gun Screen: Gwen TAQ-56 Weapon Bluprint: Caliburn Operator Finishing Move: Bark and Bite HVT- Operator: Arthur



D0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression MX Guardian WEapon Blueprint: Lucena ( BlackCell: Lucena BlackCell ) TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint: Take Point ( BlackCell: Take Point BlackCell ) Operator: Oz ( BlackCell: Oz BlackCell ) HVT- Operator: Graves ( BlackCell: Graves BlackCell )

D1: Calling Card: Aim True 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Emblem: Let’s Go (Free Tier) Loading Screen: Prepped and Dangerous HVT- M4 Weapon Blueprint: King Hunter ( BlackCell: King Hunter BlackCell )



D2: Vel 46 Weapon Blueprint: Castle Fall 15-Minute Weapon Double XP Token Calling Card: Suspects Loading Screen: Grit and Smoke (Free Tier) HVT- Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin: Wheeled Steed ( BlackCell: Wheeled Steed BlackCell )

D3: 15-Minute Double XP Token Calling Card: Shadows (Free Tier) 15-Minute Weapon Double XP Token Emblem: Forest Price P890 Weapon Blueprint: Queen’s Guard

D4: Calling Card: Oz OP Emblem: Three’s Company 100 CoD Points Loading Screen: Lethality in Droves (Free Tier) HVT- MRAP Vehicle Skin: Cannonade ( BlackCell: Cannonade BlackCell )



D5: 100 CoD Points Weapon Charm: Alejandro Knight (Free Tier) Sakin MG38 Weapon Blueprint: Endless Barrage Large Weapon Decal: Skewered HVT- Alejandro Operator Skin: The Knight

D6: 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Fennec 45 Weapon Blueprint: Shadow Cheval Weapon Sticker: Knight Operator Finishing Move: Sidepiece Deceased HVT- Operator: Mila

D7: Weapon Sticker: King 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: King Price Large Weapon Decal: En Garde HVT- New Weapon: Carrack .300 (Free Tier)



D8: Weapon Sticker: Queen 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: Queen Valeria Large Weapon Decal: Standard Bearer HVT- New Weapon: FR Avancer (Free Tier)



D9: 100 CoD Points 1 Hour Double XP Token LA-B 330 Weapon Blueprint: Lordship (Free Tier) Light Helo Vehicle Skin: Death’s Wing HVT- Price Operator Skin: The King

D10: 100 CoD Points 1 Hour Double XP Token Tempus Razorback Weapon Blueprint: En Passant (Free Tier) APC Vehicle Skin: Battle Charge HVT- Valeria Operator Skin: The Queen

D11: 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) 1 Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 1 Hour Double XP Token HVT- 556 Icarus Weapon Blueprint: Regicide



D12: Emblem: Castling Calling Card: Rook’s Spade 30-Minute Double XP Token 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- ISO 45 Weapon Blueprint: Banneret

D13: Large Weapon Decal: Bishop’s Duty 30-Minute Double XP Token PDSW 528 Weapon Blueprint: Chaturanga (Free Tier) Armored Patrol Boat Vehicle Skin: Bone Wake HVT- Alex Operator Skin: The Bishop ( BlackCell: The Bishop BlackCell )

D14: Weapon Sticker: Bishop Weapon Charm: Roze Bishop TAQ-V Weapon Blueprint: Raider RHIB Vehicle Skin: River Lance (Free Tier) HVT- Roze Operator Skin: Bad Bishop ( BlackCell: Bad Bishop BlackCell )

D15: Emblem: Ghost 141 Calling Card: Loose Ends (Free Tier) SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint: No Shelter Heavy Tank Vehicle Skin: Magnitude HVT- 100 CoD Points

D16: Emblem: Knuckle Accessory Calling Card: Calculating Oz (Free Tier) MCPR-300 Weapon Blueprint: Sudden Death (Free Tier) UTV Vehicle Skin: Metal Mare HVT- 100 CoD Points

D17: 100 CoD Points Weapon Sticker: Rook (Free Tier) Chimera Weapon Blueprint: Stonebreaker Weapon Charm: Ghost Rook HVT- Ghost Operator Skin: The Rook ( BlackCell: The Rook BlackCell )

D18: 100 CoD Points Large Weapon Decal: Rook Moves (Free Tier) Bryson 890 Weapon Blueprint: Caissa Operator Finishing Move: Cranial Crack HVT- Operator: Velikan ( BlackCell: Velikan BlackCell )

D19: Loading Screen: Lookin’ At You Weapon Sticker: Cavalry 5 (Free Tier) 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token GMC Hummer EV Vehicle Skin: War Ghost HVT- FR Avancer Weapon Blueprint: Checkmate ( BlackCell: Checkmate BlackCell )

D20: Loading Screen: Squad Power Large Weapon Decal: Wings of Smoke Weapon Sticker: Shadow Company 2023 LTV Vehicle Skin: Hog Wild (Free Tier) HVT- Carrack. 300 Weapon Blueprint: Breath Taker ( BlackCell: Breath Taker BlackCell )

100% Completion: 100 CoD Points Emblem: Season 5 FR Avancer Weapon Blueprint: Grandmaster ( BlackCell: Grandmaster BlackCell ) Oz Operator Skin: Onslaught ( BlackCell: Onslaught BlackCell ) HVT- Graves Operator Skin: Shadow 0-1 ( BlackCell: Shadow 0-1 BlackCell )



