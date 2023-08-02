Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Has Two DRMs

Armored Core fans are waiting on the next major release to come out later this month. The date is approaching for the launch of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. However, if you thought this game would launch into the marketplace without DRM, then you’re greatly mistaken. It shouldn’t be surprising that a game like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon would launch with DRM. But you will find that there are two pieces of DRM to keep it protected. Neither will be Denuvo, which is one of the more popular DRMs available today.

Thanks to a report from PCGamesN, we’re discovering today that two pieces of DRM are coming with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. This was unveiled through the Steam store page. You’ll find that the new upcoming game from FromSoftware will include Arxan and Easy Anti-Cheat. These two pieces of software are aimed at keeping the game from being tampered with by individuals and keeping the online gameplay fair. We’re not sure why the game won’t use Denuvo, but this Arxan DRM is not uncommon. While Denuvo has continued to make headlines, mainly with reports claiming it causes performance issues, Arxan has been around for a good while.

You’ll find that it does the same thing as Denuvo, and it’s again just a means to keep the game protected. Typically these DRMs are used to prevent the game from being compromised and shared online. Piracy is not entirely stopped with DRMs, as you’ll still find games eventually get cracked. Some titles are done quicker than others, but eventually, some talented individuals will find a way to bypass and crack the DRM software. That does mean the games will soon be shared online, but the developers and publishers hope to avoid having their games cracked, which could mean losing out on sales.

Meanwhile, Easy Anti-Cheat does exactly what you would think. This helps keep multiplayer online free from some third-party tools and software. But just as long as your PC meets the system requirements, you shouldn’t have any issues playing the game as the developers intended. With that said, we don’t have too much of a wait before Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches. Currently, the game is set to release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.