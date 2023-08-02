Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has brought a large amount of new content to the games. Some of the major additions are the three new weapons that have been added to the game’s ever-expanding arsenal. One of these weapons is the FR Avancer Assault Rifle. The returning fan-favorite that is the FFAR or FAMAS from previous Call of Duty titles is a fast-firing and easy-to-control weapon that will likely become a favorite of many players. This guide will tell players how to unlock the FR Avancer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The FR Avancer Assault Rifle In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0

Just like other weapons that are introduced at the start of the seasons for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the FR Avancer is a weapon that is found in the Season 5 Battle Pass. This means that there is no specific challenge tied to the weapon, players will just need to earn enough Battle Pass Tokens to reach the E8 Sector that the weapon is found in and then use those same tokens to get the weapon.

The FR Avancer Assault Rifle is E8’s HVT item and will force players to unlock all of the items found in this Sector first before being able to spend a Battle Pass Token on the new weapon. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players that don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon.

In addition to getting the weapon through the Battle Pass, players can also unlock the new Assault Rifle from Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode. If players find the weapon in the exclusion zones of the mode, whether that be from looting the map and enemies or a teammate simply drops the weapon for them to pick it, they can extract the weapon to unlock it. Whether it is done through the Battle Pass or DMZ, once the weapon is unlocked you will be able to add the new Assault Rifle to any custom class in either Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale.

