Madden NFL 24 Drops First Gameplay Footage

It’s almost football season, and if you’re a video game fan, you know what that means. It’s time for Madden NFL 24 to drop! The game hasn’t been in top form for a while, but the upcoming title by EA Sports aims to change the perception around the title. With more to do, special ways to do things, and of course, getting to be your favorite players and teams, many will turn out for the title no matter the quality it’s in. To get you hyped for the release, EA Sports dropped a 30-minute gameplay teaser for you to watch.

But it’s not just any teaser for the title. In it, the teams being played are the Buffalo Bills, featuring cover athlete Josh Allen, going up against the reigning NFL champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. But just as important were the two people playing the teams. On one side was the two-time Madden Bowl Champ Dez, and on the other side was veteran and commentator for the franchise, Cleff The God.

So, in other words, these were two high-quality players going at it in about 30 minutes of gameplay. So these are the people you should aspire to be like gameplay skills-wise. You can check out the full video below.

As you listen to the video, you’ll hear about some of the changes that have been made to Madden NFL 24. For example, you’ll find it harder to cover receivers if you’re not playing proper defense. You also will find it much tougher to complete the deep ball throw. Scrambling has been improved, and many other little details will attempt to improve the gameplay’s overall feel.

The reason for this is simple. Many people were frustrated with recent versions of the game, and there are even reports stating that if this year doesn’t deliver big numbers and big praise from fans and critics, there could be a stoppage in the line! That would be bad and cost Electronic Arts a lot of money. This title is one of their “bread and butter,” since they release it every year.

But because they release it every year, it’s hard to innovate and keep people interested outside of the diehard fans who only play because they want to be their beloved teams and players.

Only time will tell if these new adjustments are enough or if more are needed. The game drops on August 18th! So get ready to get in the game!