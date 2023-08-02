Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has brought a large amount of new content to the games. Some of the major additions are the three new weapons that have been added to the game’s ever-expanding arsenal. One of these weapons is the Warrack .300 Sniper Rifle. This new semi-automatic rifle sees the return of the WA2000 from the original Modern Warfare 2 released back in 2009. Players will want to get this blast from the past will want to first know how to unlock it. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Warrack .300 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

How To Unlock The Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0

While some weapons that have been added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 require players to complete a challenge or even force players to find the weapon in Warzone‘s extraction mode, DMZ, the Carrack .300 is a weapon that is quiet easy to get for players that put the playtime in. The new Sniper Rifle is found in the Season 5 Battle Pass, located in the E7 Sector. This means that players will just need to earn enough Battle Pass Tokens to reach the Sector that the weapon is found in and then use those same tokens to get the weapon.

The Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle is E7’s HVT item and will force players to unlock all of the items found in this Sector first before being able to spend a Battle Pass Token on the new weapon. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players that don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon.

While players don’t need to complete a challenge and only have to focus on the Battle Pass, there is another way of getting the new weapon. The DMZ mode of Warzone allows players to instantly unlock the new Sniper Rifle if the weapon is found in-game and a player is able to escape a match with it in their inventory. If players find the weapon in the exclusion zones of the mode, whether that be from looting the map and enemies or a teammate simply drops the weapon for them to pick it, they can extract the weapon to unlock it. Whether it is done through the Battle Pass or DMZ, once the weapon is unlocked you will be able to add the new Sniper Rifle to any custom class in either Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale.

