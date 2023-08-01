Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Not Be Available For Preloading

Baldur’s Gate was released back in 1998, and after several years, we’re getting ready to dive into the third mainline installment. Developed initially by BioWare, the franchise has become an iconic RPG, and now Larian Studios are hopeful to continue on this iconic legacy with a thrilling new installment, Baldur’s Gate 3. Fans interested in the game might know that we’ll be getting our hands on the game for the PC platform this month. But you won’t be getting any kind of preload. Players interested in the title must suffer through the launch download and installation.

This announcement came in the form of a blog post on Steam. The development team at Larian Studios is warning players that you’ll need to download the game at launch. That also includes those of you who had been able to enjoy early access to the game. So unfortunately, there’s nothing that will give a player an edge in starting the game right when it becomes available. With no preloading available, it will mean that some players have to endure a rather lengthy installation time. Currently, the game comes in at 122 GB, so unless you have a fast internet connection, that might mean you will be forced into waiting on time to enjoy this game later on in the week.

If you’re not familiar with preloading, this might change things for you when it comes to new releases. Preloading is the ability to download and install a video game ahead of its launch. Now you have to preorder the game ahead of time, so preloading only benefits those who are planning to enjoy a new title at its launch date. This will ensure that right when the video game becomes available, you can enjoy it without waiting for the download and installation process to be completed the day a video game becomes available. That’s a major plus for those who might not have the fastest internet connection. Of course, even if you do preload the game, they are still locked until the actual launch date arrives.

So unfortunately, it looks like you’ll have to download and install it when the game launches on August 3, 2023. An image was released showing off the launch times around the world, so you can get an idea of when Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available in your area. You can find the image embedded above. While Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on August 3, 2023, we know a PlayStation 5 version of the game will release on September 6, 2023. Additionally, an Xbox Series X/S port is also in development for a release later on.