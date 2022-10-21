Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the latest entry of the long-running FPS franchise and sequel to the 2019 reboot of the beloved subseries, gives you a lot of different gameplay systems and scenarios as you make your way through its campaign. From high above in an AC-130 as you cover a squad on the ground to repelling down the side of a Chicago skyscraper, there are a lot of different locales and set pieces. One of the early set-pieces sees you sneaking your way onto a barge from the water, with also includes taking out all of the guards on the surroundings docks. As you make your way through this stealth sequence, there is an Achievement / Trophy that you can unlock called “Crocodile,” which asks you to kill a number of guards in a specific way. This guide will explain to players how to get the Crocodile Achievement and Trophy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Crocodile Achievement And Trophy Guide In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

This trophy can be earned in the game’s third mission titled “Wetworks” and is actually a very simple trophy to get, though it does put you at risk of getting spotted by the enemy patrols. The objective of this trophy is to get three kills with a gun while underwater. This might not seem possible upon loading into the mission for the first time as you will be given just a knife as you are tasked with clearing out the enemies on the docks surrounding a barge. Luckily, getting your hands on a weapon isn’t that hard.

Once you take control of Gaz, you will need to swim up to the dock directly in front of you and stealth kill the guard standing on the dock. You can do this by getting up on the dock and doing a takedown, swimming up to the edge of the dock and doing a ledge takedown, or taking him out from range with a throwing knife. However you decide to kill him, you will be able to loot a silenced pistol off his body. This is what we will use to get our three kills with a gun while underwater.

With this gun, the Achievement/Trophy should be easy to get. The decks beyond the one you just cleared out have several enemies as well as a couple of patrol boats for you to target as well. Don’t worry about getting spotted since this Trophy is just about getting the kills. Once you find a target, go underwater and swim up as close as you can and take aim at their head. Make sure you take into account the distortion of the target that the water causes and then shoot them once in the head to drop them. Do this three times and you will have the Achievement or Trophy unlocked!

