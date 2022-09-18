One of the core pillars of any Call of Duty multiplayer is the game’s perk system, and 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 is no different. What is different, however, is how the system is implemented with Infinity Ward deciding to introduce a new perk system that will provide players with additional perks as a multiplayer match unfolds. This guide will explain how the new Perk System works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

New Perk System Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Instead of the familiar 3-Perk system that has been present in many Call of Duty titles, this new interaction of Modern Warfare 2 introduces a perk system that will change over the course of a match, with you being rewarded with new perks as you play. This new system uses new tiers of perks that will be added to your loadout as the match plays out and you get kills, with each tier providing you with stronger perks than the previous group of perks. At the start of the watch, you will start with 2 Basic Perks that you have during the entire match. The third perk that you will unlock is known as a Bonus Perk, which will be unlocked after 4 minutes of in-game time, with the final perk known as the Ulitmate Perk unlocking after 8 minutes.

Below are all of the perks currently in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta.

Basic Perks:

Overkill: Carry two Primary Weapons

Double the duration of Tactical Spring. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

Double the duration of Tactical Spring. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%. Battle Hardened: Reduce the effect of Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

Reduce the effect of Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Scavenger: Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players

Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players E.O.D: Take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timer when you pick up live grenades.

Take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timer when you pick up live grenades. Tracker: Enemies will leave a footprint trail, and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team.

Enemies will leave a footprint trail, and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team. Strong Arm: See a preview of the trajectory for thrown equipment.

See a preview of the trajectory for thrown equipment. Extra Tactical: Spawn with one additional Tactical.

Bonus Perks:

Resupply: Spawn with an additional Lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds.

Spawn with an additional Lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds. Spotter: Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Hack Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Hack Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems. Cold-Blooded: Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes. Fast Hands: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players immediately triggers health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate.

Killing players immediately triggers health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate. Focus: Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend Hold Breath duration.

Ultimate Perks:

High Alert: Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.

Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. Hardline: Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce your Scorestreak cost by 125.

Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce your Scorestreak cost by 125. Overclock: Store an additional Field Upgrade charge. Increase Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. ON-EARN: Get a Field Upgrade Charge

Store an additional Field Upgrade charge. Increase Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. ON-EARN: Get a Field Upgrade Charge Survivor: On death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster.

On death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster. Birds’ Eye: The minimap is zoomed out. UAV and Radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction. ON-EARN: Ping enemies on the minimap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

