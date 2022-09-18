Sonic Frontiers Gets New Promotional Artwork

There are many out there who are heavily anticipating the arrival of Sonic Frontiers, mainly because the game is looking to “set the tone” for all future titles in the franchise. Given certain missteps that the mainline games have had over the many recent years, you do have to wonder whether they can live up to the hype that they’ve been dropping on it. However, there is some new hope, and that comes from the Tokyo Game Show. This is because a new promotional image has arrived, and drops some major key details that either weren’t known about before, or weren’t confirmed. So, what can we tell from the image shown?

The first things is that of the Sonic Crew being together once again. Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy are all show in the artwork. While many of them were teased, including Amy being imprisoned in a recent trailer, that didn’t exactly confirm that they would be playable. Yet here, it does appear that way, and for more than just the reason that “they’re there”. You see those rock-like creatures next to them all?

Those are the Koco, who apparently live on the frontier that Sonic and friends are now trapped on. These creatures are “adopted” by the four Sonic members, and apparently will “adopt the characteristics” of the members themselves. Which likely infers that they will help you in combat in some way. Further enforcing that you’ll be able to control Knuckles, Tails and Amy in some way during the game, else why give them all “pets”?

It’s also noted by the team that there will be plenty of Kocos in general that you’ll have to collect throughout the game, and doing so will boosts the stats of Sonic, and possibly the others. But how this will all work out overall remains to be seen. Oh, and no, we aren’t sure if this will be a “spiritual successor to Chao Garden” but it is starting to look that way, isn’t it?

It’s honestly rather funny that a promotional image like this is getting the fans stirred up, but in truth, it does offer a lot of information and does potentially shape the look and feel of the game itself. Potentially helping expand the game behind the big scales it’s already trying to achieve.

While this new information does make things seem better overall in terms of hype for the title, it still remains to be seen whether it plays out like many hope. Sonic Team has made many promises in the past, and hasn’t always delivered on them. So the question very much will be if these new additions and mechanics will lift Sonic Frontiers up, or bring it crashing down. We’ll find out on November 8th!

