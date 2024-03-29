Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Has Officially Wrapped Filming

As fans know at this point, video game movies aren’t the “instant thumbs down” that they used to be during the 90s, 2000s, and even 2010s, as they have improved in quality. This isn’t the time when if we were lucky, we’d get one movie that was honestly good and then a whole bunch of other movies that made us wonder why they existed. And for the first time in likely ever, we have a video game movie franchise that is not just good, but fans are eager for more, which is why Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is so anticipated. To that end, Director Jeff Fowler has announced that the movie has finished filming!

As you can see below, Fowler not only confirmed it, but he has multiple teases within the picture to get fans excited about the film itself. For example, he has a shirt that says, “Keep Calm and Jim Carrey On,” a nod to the film’s eternal antagonist. There were some reports that Jim Carrey would truly stay retired unless he got a “golden script” that would lure him out of retirement, and now, he’s going to be back for this film series.

The other big tease is the art that features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow The Hedgehog.

Shadow is the big addition to Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and was the stinger image in the last film. We saw Shadow in his stasis tube waking up, and that means the “Ultimate Lifeform” is getting ready to do battle against Sonic and his friends.

This was another key reason why many wanted Jim Carrey back as Dr. Eggman, as Eggman’s family were the ones who created Shadow, and thus, the “good doctor” would be able to manipulate that to get Shadow on his side for a little while at least.

We don’t know fully what Shadow The Hedgehog looks like, with the picture above being the only physical tease we have so far. The question of what he’ll sound like is also up in the air. No one expected Idris Elba to be Knuckles the Echidna, and yet, there he is. There are “rumors” that actors like Keanu Reeves or Hayden Christensen could be the “ultimate lifeform,” but that could just be a setup for a big twist. After all, Tails is voiced by his video game voice actor, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, which was another surprise for fans.

Either way, the third film will be released in December of this year, so stay tuned for more info!