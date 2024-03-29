Is Like A Dragon Franchise Getting A Big Reveal On April Fool’s Day?

You might think that the video game industry is “immune” from the pranks of April 1st, aka April Fool’s Day. But you’d be dead wrong. Across the industry, developers, publishers, and news sites indulge in all sorts of jokes and pranks to get fans excited about things, only to pull the rug out from under them. Sometimes, it’ll just be satirical articles or features, and sometimes, it’ll be full-on trailers of fake announcements just to have a little bit of fun. So, when a developer like Ryu ga Gotoku Studios says Like A Dragon has an “important announcement” coming on April 1st, fans are right to be skeptical.

You can find the official Twitter post of the announcement below, and when you use the translate feature, here’s what you get:

“This time, in April of the new year, we will deliver a lot of information on the latest Ryu ga Gotoku goods. Also, will there be an important announcement from Ryu ga Gotoku Studios? Don’t miss it!”

There’s not much to go on, we grant you, and within the translation, the “important announcement” ends with a question mark, which could be part of the prank itself. They could be trying to lure people into the “presentation,” only to tease new news and then reveal nothing. They wouldn’t be the first developer or publisher to do such a thing on April 1st.

However, let’s be positive about things and ask what this announcement could be if it is real. The easiest answer is that it might have something to do with Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth. The game has been infinitely popular since it came out in January and is even currently on Metacritic’s ten best-reviewed games of 2024 right now. The game has plenty of content for fans to enjoy, but it’s not impossible that the studio may have something more to bring to the title. DLC isn’t out of the question for the franchise, and with so many people playing the game, the studio might think some “extra content” is what they deserve.

Another thing to consider is that they might announce or drop a small teaser for whatever game they have coming out next in the franchise. The team is famous for being able to crank out titles within a short amount of time, including dropping two titles in 2023 alone and then starting 2024 with another new one!

But until April 1st rolls around and the “announcement” is revealed, it’s fair to be a bit hesitant about what the team has planned.