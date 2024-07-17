Like A Dragon Team Has Teased Next Title’s Reveal Date!

The Like A Dragon franchise is a curious one in many ways. One of the biggest reasons is that this wasn’t what the game was called initially, and it changed to this new title with recent games. Regardless, it’s one of Sega’s most prominent franchises, and it’s also a series that cranks out titles relatively close to one another. Just in the last year or so, there have been multiple entries, with the latest one coming out this past January and being one of 2024’s best titles! So, the question now becomes when the dev team will showcase what they’re working on now.

As VGC revealed, the team at RGG Studio had a livestream, and in that livestream they noted that the Tokyo Game Show would be where they dropped their next title announcement. For those who don’t know, the Tokyo Game Show happens on September 26th to 29th. That means we have two months of speculation to ponder what the team at RGG is up to.

Those who watched the stream seem to think that they are teasing a new Like A Dragon title, and that would line up with all they’ve done in the past. People are so shocked about their release rate that one of the team actually revealed how they get it done. So, given that they’re making an announcement in September, and the last title they made was done before January, that means they’ve had time to make progress on whatever they’ve done next. Thus, thinking it’s another entry in the Yakuza-themed games makes sense. Plus, the sales of the last entry starring Ichiban were through the roof, and it’s one of the best-reviewed games of 2024, further cementing its status as a success.

Another thing to ponder is that they could do another spinoff game in the franchise like they did when they went “back in time” via “Gaiden.” Even Ichiban’s games started out as spinoffs before being considered a true part of the main cannon.

It should be noted that RGG Studio has worked on other franchises, so it’s possible that they’ll reveal something from that line of games, too. Either way, it’s good to know that the Tokyo Game Show will have something for people to check out and look forward to.

Plus, if RGG’s next game is anything like their last couple, fans can expect a fun adventure with a lot of content to keep them busy for a while.