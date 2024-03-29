Minecraft Rumored To Be Getting a Native Playstation 5 Release

Players have been complaining about the PS4 backwards compatibility for years.

Playing Minecraft on a PlayStation 5 hasn’t been the best experience for players. For years, the sandbox game has only been available using PlayStation 4 backwards compatibility, forcing users to log in using a slow and stuttery launcher from 2014. However, according to a new rumor, that’s about to change.

PlayStation Game Size, a social media account known for revealing upcoming releases early by snooping through the backend of Sony’s console store, is reporting that a native PlayStation 5 version of Minecraft is on the way. This was also spotted by the Reddit user the_andshrew.

PS5 Version ✅ pic.twitter.com/27rvsvSF37 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 29, 2024

If rumors are to be believed, the PlayStation 5 version of Minecraft isn’t far from release. Why this is happening so quickly isn’t clear, though it may have something to do with Microsoft working more closely with Sony in recent months. Big name Xbox titles have been slowly leaking to other platforms, including Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush.

Players are guessing that the updated version will support ray tracing and 120 FPS, with more optimistic fans crossing their fingers for PS VR2 support.

Recently, Mojang added Godzilla DLC to the game to tie in with the globally popular film Godzilla Minus One.

Minecraft was initially released in 2011 and has become the best-selling video game in history, boasting over 300 million copies sold and 140 million monthly players as of 2023. A live-action film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025 and will star Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Kate Mckinnon, Jemaine Clement, and Jennifer Coolidge.