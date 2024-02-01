Minecraft Is Bringing In Godzilla DLC

UPDATE

Just when you thought it was safe to play Minecraft and just build anything you wanted, something has disturbed the legendary beast of the depths, and now, he’s coming to destroy every block in sight! The time has come for Godzilla to rise again!!!! Dramatics aside, we’re being serious here. Mojang has decided to up the ante once again with their DLC content and bring the “King of the Monsters” to life in block form. Oh, and yes, he’s still a beast, even in blocky form. The funny part here is that this will be a two-form kind of DLC, depending on what you want to do.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, you can take on things as a member of Monarch, the monster research group from recent films, to take pictures of creatures like Mothra, King Kong, and everyone’s favorite lizard. Or, you can be Godzilla! Then, as the best kaiju ever, you can atomic breath your way through the city and have a blast doing it. Get it? “Have a blast?”

So yeah, that’s happening, and the content is available right now! That means you can do some senseless property destruction today if you choose.

Godzilla is stomping into Minecraft!



But why Godzilla? And why now? Well, one could argue that the King of the Monsters has never been more popular. First off, the “Minus One” film that came from Japan last year is not only hailed as one of the best films featuring the great lizard but it’s been nominated for an Oscar! Not to mention, they made an epic movie with great special effects for less than $15 million, which is almost unheard of nowadays.

Second, a spinoff series about Monarch, which stars Kurt Russell and his son, has also been doing great! If that’s not enough, the sequel to the 2021 hit featuring the King of the Beasts versus King Kong is set to arrive this year and will bring even more monster madness to the world.

When you combine all of that, how could you not try to do a DLC crossover? Plus, it’s Minecraft! What did you expect them to do? Do NOT make a DLC with the kaiju and hope that no one will notice. Plus, you have to admit, sometimes it just feels good to destroy everything in sight, and if you’re going to do that, you might as well be a mighty kaiju with incredible atomic powers so that nothing survives your rampage.