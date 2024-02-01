Palworld: How To Get Guns Early | Musket & Makeshift Gun Locations

Palworld is like Pokemon with guns. And the guns in Palworld are hard to get. Guns are the reason why we’re all here, fighting our way up the Pal food chain and unlocking new technologies to craft. If you want to get guns legitimately, you’ll need to reach Level 21 at the earliest to unlock your first Musket. The Musket is a single-shot rifle that uses Coarse Ammo, and while Coarse Ammo is really easy to find in the early game, guns are practically impossible. If you want a gun early, you’ll need to really get off the beaten path.

Want to get guns right away? Here are two locations you can reach where you can buy guns. No Black Market required. You’ll just want to save up gold. These guns can get expensive. If you want to make lots of gold easily in the early game, 100 Cooked Berries sell for $1,000 gold and you can stock up on infinite berries by building two berry farms. Or, level up until you can craft Nails. Just 10 Nails sell for 1,600 gold. 100 Nails will get you 16,000 gold. That’ll be enough to buy the Makeshift Gun from the first vendor on our list below.

Where To Find Guns Early

Normally, firearms won’t be available until you’re Level 21. At Level 21, you’ll be able to unlock the Musket and the Coarse Ammo technology. Later, at Level 25 you’ll be able to unlock the Makeshift Gun. Both the Musket and Makeshift gun are available to purchase from Wandering Merchants much, much earlier in the game. If you want to buy them, you can use simple grinding methods to collect plenty of gold coins. Here are the two towns where you can buy guns and ammo right from the start.

Fisherman’s Point : Makeshift Gun

: Makeshift Gun You can purchase the Makeshift Gun from the Wandering Merchant in the village of Fisherman’s Point. This village is located on the southern shore of the vast volcano. Check the map location here.

The Makeshift Gun costs 16,600 gold and uses Coarse Ammo. Most Syndicate and other human enemies will drop Coarse Ammo, so it’s easy to collect.

Duneshelter : Musket

: Musket Another more powerful basic weapon is sold by the Wandering Merchant in Duneshelter, a desert village in the center of the dune sea in the north island. Check the map location to find this town.

The Musket costs 37,600 gold. It also uses Coarse Ammo, so you can gather plenty just from defeating human opponents near the starting island. You can also purchase Coarse Ammo for 120 gold from the Wandering Merchant.

You can get these weapons very easily after unlocking a flying mount, but walking to these areas can be pretty challenging. If you’re willing to make the trek, it is possible to reach both towns very early in the game. Just save up your coins first —