Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Officially Confirmed For Xbox Game Pass

Plenty of players eagerly waited for Microsoft to bring the Call of Duty games catalog to the Game Pass subscription service. When Microsoft closed on Activision Blizzard’s purchase, there were expectations that Call of Duty would be one of the first collections of games to land on the Xbox Game Pass service. But that didn’t happen, and it seemed like Microsoft would need some time before they could bring these titles over.

The wait for Call of Duty on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service ends tomorrow. We had rumors all over the web stating that the service would see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III land on the Xbox Game Pass this week. Microsoft has confirmed that this is the case through their X social media account.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available on July 24, 2024, which should spark a huge spike in online activity for the game installment. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with other previously released Call of Duty games. Instead, the only other title confirmed for the service right now is the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 later this year.

July 24. It's go time. ​

​@CallofDuty: Modern Warfare III is coming to Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/TwO8bHxteA — Xbox (@Xbox) July 23, 2024

At the very least, if you thought the second wave announcement of Xbox Game Pass for the month was lacking, this new release tomorrow might help. Of course, now the question remains of when the other line of Call of Duty games will come to the subscription service.

This wasn’t the only shred of Game Pass news lately. We recently saw a price hike for Xbox Game Pass, with even more tiers potentially in the works. We’ll have to wait and see what the first wave of August 2024 will see launch on Xbox Game Pass. I’m sure plenty of players out there have high hopes that other Activision Blizzard games would find their way onto Game Pass outside of just the Call of Duty franchise.