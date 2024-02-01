Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition Will Mainly Be Digital Only

Resident Evil fans have been getting some great content over the years. Capcom has been on fire with their releases, both in terms of new installments and remakes. One of their latest releases to hit the marketplace is a remake of Resident Evil 4. But if you were holding out to pick up a complete edition of the game, then you’re in luck. The video game is about to have a special Gold Edition release that comes packed with all the previously released content for the Resident Evil 4 game. But you might be forced to stick with a digital-only version.

Earlier today, we got the reveal of Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition. Seemingly, the last release for the Resident Evil 4 installment comes with the base game and the additional DLC content. However, the folks over at IGN learned from a Capcom spokesperson that the Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition release will mainly be digital-only. That is a huge disappointment for some players who want to own the game physically. However, if you’re in one particular region, you’ll actually get a physical launch later this year.

According to the IGN report, those in Europe will have a physical copy of the game. But for those of you who are expecting the game to launch alongside the digital-only version, you’re in for some disappointment. Apparently, the physical launch won’t happen until sometime in March, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer before adding that Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition copy to your collection. That might be frustrating to hear, but it’s better than not having a physical edition at all for most other regions.

This news comes after we just received word that European retailers are no longer stocking Xbox physical games. Fans of Xbox releases are also wondering if Microsoft will keep up with physical games. Previous reports suggest Xbox could soon become all digital. We haven’t got word on whether that’s the case, but it’s become a bit more usual now to see digital-only releases.

Meanwhile, for those who are unfamiliar with Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition, this is a complete edition of the game. Players will get the base game campaign, the Separate Ways DLC expansion that follows Ada Wong, and additional DLC content that was previously released, such as costumes and deluxe weapons. The digital version of the game will launch on February 9, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.