Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition Drops Next Week

Capcom has been on a roll with the Resident Evil franchise. Outside of the new mainline installments, the developers have been going back to bring out remakes from the classic era of this survival horror series. The latest remake to have been released for fans is Resident Evil 4. This game was a massive hit when it was initially launched into the marketplace, and it certainly had a new resurgence with the remake.

But if you were waiting to pick this game up when the complete edition arrived, you’re in luck. The wait is nearly over, as next week, we’ll finally get our hands on Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition. This edition will have everything together rather than purchasing extra content when you pick up the standalone game. So it’s a great purchase if you haven’t played the remake yet. Today, Capcom released a new video highlighting the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition launch. This launch trailer can be viewed below, and it gives you an outline of what to expect.

Now, not only are you getting the base game but also the Separate Ways DLC. If you’re unfamiliar with the DLC, this is an additional storyline campaign that focuses on Ada Wong and her mission when she is not directly interacting with Leon in his campaign. This Gold Edition also comes with the extra DLC content released for the game. Those included various costumes, the original soundtrack, a treasure map expansion, and a couple of additional deluxe weapons.

Now, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Resident Evil in general, Resident Evil 4 will follow Leon Kennedy after the events of Resident Evil 2. Leon has a new mission to find and rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter. However, you soon find yourself in a new bioterrorism plot with newly infected enemies to face against.

As mentioned, you can find the new trailer drop for Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition below. The game edition will be released on February 9, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. However, if you want a bit more insight into the game, then feel free to check out our Before You Buy video coverage, which can be found right here.