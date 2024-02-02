The Last of Us Season 2 Casts Catherine O’Hara In “Mystery Role”

2024 is already a month in, and we’ve already had some big things happen across all parts of the gaming world. It’s been a good time so far, from certain movie announcements to big game releases and teases, and February doesn’t want to get left behind. Today, Variety reported that Catherine O’Hara, a revered actress in Hollywood, has been cast in the upcoming The Last Of Us Season 2. For those that don’t know, the hit HBO show will start filming soon. It was meant to start filming last year, but the strikes within the Actors and Writers Guild halted things. However, everything appears to be back up and running now.

This is just the latest casting news for the second season, as Abby and her allies have been cast recently, and many are wondering who O’Hara will play. Officially, she hasn’t had her role revealed. She’s being labeled as “Gail,” who is NOT someone who was in the second game, which means she could be a new creation. Others have speculated that she’s someone who was “implied” in parts of the Naughty Dog sequel and will get time to be in the spotlight via the TV show.

That’s not the first time the TV show has departed from the source material to make a “better story.” Fans of the HBO series will remember that episode 3 featured the entire backstory of Bill and Frank. In the game, we only met one of them in person, and the other was dead. The episode showcased a much different turn of events and was not only praised by fans and critics but Nick Offerman was nominated for awards for his portrayal of Bill.

Another thing to note is that while The Last of Us Season 2 will follow the events of the second title, it won’t follow them in full. The series showrunner has already confirmed that the second season, and the presumed third, will divide the game into parts so they can fully tell the story. That might be the “leeway” they need to put O’Hara’s character into the show and give her the space she needs to make an impact.

What makes the upcoming second season so interesting are the dark events that are about to transpire. Fans of the show know that the fallout from the first season/first game trickles right into the second season/game. Joel and Ellie will be faced with their darkest times, and many can’t wait to see how that’s rendered on the silver screen.