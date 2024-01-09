The Last of Us Season 2 Has Officially Cast Their Abby

Fans have been waiting for more information about this upcoming second season of The Last of Us. The video game was such a massive hit and a thrilling storyline that when HBO adapted the series, it was met with much of the same fanfare. Viewers couldn’t get enough of this incredible journey featuring Joel and Ellie. Because of this show’s popularity, HBO quickly ordered a second season as the first season aired. While fans enjoyed the show and watched the finale, those who played the game knew what was in store for the second season.

There was a ton of anticipation for this next season, but work wouldn’t progress very smoothly. I’m sure you all are well familiar with the Hollywood strikes that happened last year. It caused several productions to be pushed back, including the second season for the hit series. Now that those strikes have ended, we know several productions have started back up. Today, the official news is that The Last of Us season two has cast Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of the HBO Original series #TheLastofUs for Season 2. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/dFnhGsJ1x2 — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 9, 2024

Abby plays a massive role in The Last of Us Part II, and we imagine that the same storyline will be heavily focused on in this upcoming season. She’s a brute-force soldier who has her own ups and downs in this dangerous world. However, we won’t be spoiling anything here if you’re not familiar with the game and will embark on this chapter through the show. With that said, this actress has her own share of credits. You might have seen her work through productions like Booksmart, Unbelievable, Justified, and Rosaline, to name just a few.

We’re still going to be a ways off from this next season. The Last of Us season two won’t be here until next year. With that said, if you’re not fond of waiting around, there is The Last of Us Part II that you can enjoy right now. Likewise, later this month, we’ll see a remastered edition release for the game on the PlayStation 5 platform. With that said, we already know that the next season won’t contain all of The Last of Us Part II. That game is just far too big to incorporate into a single season. So those of you who play through the game will actually get a bit of a heads-up on what the next season will entail after season two wraps. Meanwhile, those who are itching for more of this series could see a prequel in the works.